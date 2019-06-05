Chris Lane Admits Living With Lauren Bushnell Is ‘Easy’: We’re Having The ‘Time Of Our Lives’

We caught up with Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell EXCLUSIVELY at the CMT Awards for a relationship update and what life is like now that they live together.

Life is good for Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell! The Bachelor alum moved to Nashville to live with the country singer earlier this year, and it’s been a super positive addition to their relationship. “Before, when she was in LA, either she would finish traveling and fly to Nashville for a couple of days, or I’d finish a weekend on the road have have to fly to LA,” Chris explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the 2019 CMT Awards on June 5. “That was really difficult and a lot of traveling. By moving, she’s made it really easy on our relationship at this point, and we’re having the time of our life.”

He added that living with Lauren has been “great,” especially because she’s an “amazing cook”! Meanwhile, Lauren is getting used to life on the road with her man, as well. “I’m loving the groupie life!” she gushed. “It’s actually not as glamorous as you would think. But it’s so fun. I get to hang out with him and I love the rest of the guys that he works with. So it’s good and fun, and definitely a lot of downtime to spend together.” And yes — they both assured us that the other is “the one.”

“I always said I would never move in with someone or change my life unless I knew,” Lauren admitted. “Me moving here means he’s the one, for sure.” Chris added, “I’m really, really happy that she’s here. In my mind, right now, she’s the one.”

Chris and Lauren started dating last fall and made their debut as a couple in November 2018, but before they got together romantically, they hung out in the same group of friends. Lauren was previously engaged to Ben Higgins, who she met on The Bachelor.