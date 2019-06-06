Katy Perry: Why She’s Totally ‘Cool’ With Robert Pattinson Double Dating With Taylor Swift

Despite what some may believe, Katy Perry has no beef with her friend Robert Pattinson for hanging out with her frenemy, Taylor Swift. In fact, she’s all for it, we’ve learned exclusively.



They used to have bad blood, but Katy Perry and Taylor Swift aren’t feuding any longer. Sure, they’re not best friends, but they’re cordial. And that’s why Katy didn’t bat an eye when she found out that her buddy Robert Pattinson had dinner with her frenemy. Rob and his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, were recently spotted on a double date with his Waiting for the Barbarians costar, Joe Alwyn, who happens to be dating the “Me!” singer. The foursome enjoyed a night out on May 31 at the San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood, where they “were laughing and talking,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. Katy, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source, had “no issue” with it.

“Katy is cool if Rob happens to go out with Taylor in social settings and [feels that] it’s none of her business,” the source said. “She and Rob have been friends forever and she isn’t going to make something out of nothing. Katy’s issues with Taylor have tempered anyways and Katy is actually looking to the future and not the past with that feud. She has no ill will toward Rob for the dinner date, and she won’t if he does it again.” That’s good, because it’s probably happening again! Not only are Rob and Joe colleagues, but Suki and Taylor go way back. In fact, Suki was there when Taylor first met her ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas.

It’s a big deal that these two couples were out on a double date, considering how private all of them are. Rob and Suki had apparently been together for months before they were first caught sharing some PDA in August 2018. Since then, they’ve rarely been seen out in public together. Same goes for Joe and Taylor. That changed during awards season, when Taylor accompanied her The Favourite star boyfriend to various awards shows and after parties. So, when are Katy and Orlando Bloom getting their invite?

