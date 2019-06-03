‘Teen Mom 2’: MTV Confirms Jade Cline Will Replace Jenelle Evans After Dramatic Firing

It’s official! MTV just revealed that ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’s Jade Cline will replace Jenelle Evans on ‘Teen Mom 2’ next season, following the latter’s controversial exit from the series.

A major Teen Mom 2 announcement was made during the final part of the show’s reunion special on June 3, when Kailyn Lowry revealed that Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star, Jade Cline, 22, will officially take Jenelle Evans‘ place on the series when it returns with all new episodes in the not too distant future. This news comes after it was widely reported Jade would be Jenelle’s replacement, following the latter’s dramatic firing on May 7. Now, just four weeks later, the network is confirming what many had already suspected, based on TMZ‘s initial report.

As we said, the special announcement was made on June 3, during a segment that was filmed just a few weeks ago. And along with Kailyn, Jade was joined by her Coffee Convos podcast co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, as well as Teen Mom OG stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell. “This was a huge surprise,” Kailyn said out loud before telling Jade, “We’re happy to have you.”

And Jade agreed that she’s “happy” and “excited” to be joining one of the franchise’s original series. “I’m nervous. I had a little mini panic attack before I came,” Jade told the group before explaining how her addition to Teen Mom 2 came about. “I [was] at school, and I’m out on break, and [producers] are like, ‘Hey, we have someone we want you to meet.’ And I was like, I’m going to poop, I’m so scared … Kristen came out, and Jamie, who’s my new producer now, and she was like, ‘Hi! I’m Kristen on Teen Mom 2. We love you, we love you story so much — would you like to be on the show?’ And I was like… ‘OK.'”

“The show’s been on so long that I couldn’t believe they would want me on a show that’s been on for 10 years with these same people for so long,” she continued, and Kailyn added that she had “the same thoughts.” But all in all, everyone seems happy that Jade’s joining the series.

Jade also shared that her mom, who was featured on Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant with her, was recently arrested. She didn’t say why, but fans will obviously find out more when Jade’s story is further told on the next season of Teen Mom 2.

MTV did not say when Teen Mom 2 would return with new episodes, but we can only assume it’ll return late this year or early 2020. Watch the full announcement above!