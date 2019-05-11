Jordin Sparks’ Beloved Stepfather James Jackson, 51, Dies Suddenly From A Stroke

This is just so heartbreaking! Singer Jordin Sparks is in mourning after her 51-year-old stepfather James Jackson died from a sudden stroke.

How devastating! Jordin Sparks‘ beloved stepdad James Jackson has died after suffering a stroke. The retired fire fighter was just 51-year-old. The season six American Idol winner was scheduled to receive an award at the LadyLike luncheon in Los Angeles on May 11 but had to miss the event due to the sudden loss. “She went to be with her family,” Jordin’s manager tells HollywoodlLife.com. Jordin was to receive the award for “women in the community and in our world who are ‘excellent’ in their fields of occupation and philanthropy.”

“Jordin really wanted to be here. She loves the LadyLike Foundation. I’m a person that doesn’t cut corners. I’m going to get right to why she couldn’t be here. Jordin’s mom is my best friend. Jordin went to be with her mother because her step-dad passed away suddenly. Very young man. He died of a stroke, so Jordin left to be with her family and that’s where she is,” Nichet Smith, Jordin’s manager said to the crowd while accepting Jordin’s award.

Jordin’s mother Jodi married James on March 15, 2014 and the singer was her mom’s maid of honor. His death comes just a year after Jordin lost four people close to her just one week’s time. Her 16-year-old step sister and James’ daughter Bryanna Jackson-Frias passed away from complications of sickle cell anemia on January 30 of 2018. The following day her American Idol alum and pal Leah LaBelle and her husband Rasual Butler died in a horrific car accident in Studio City, CA the very next day on January 31, 2018. She also lost a cousin “Q” but didn’t go into details.

Jordin took to Instagram after the devastating back to back losses and wrote “ Four Angels in a week. My heart is just so heavy & broken. I’m in shock, numb and feel everything all at the same time. Leah & Rasual (one of my closest friends and her amazing other half who also was a great friend), Bryanna (my step sister) and Q (my little cousin), you were such bright lights in this crazy world. You made everyone better just by knowing them. And your smiles made anyone’s day better. The world is less sparkly without you in it. Rest In Peace and Power. I love you forever. Find Miles and hug him for me. ♥️ Tomorrow is not promised to any of us. Don’t ever skip a chance to tell someone you appreciate them or how much you love them. Please, please continue to cover their families and our family with thoughts and prayers.”

Our thoughts are with Jordin and her family in this terrible time of loss.