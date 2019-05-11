Jordin Sparks’ Beloved Stepfather James Jackson, 51, Dies Suddenly From A Stroke
This is just so heartbreaking! Singer Jordin Sparks is in mourning after her 51-year-old stepfather James Jackson died from a sudden stroke.
How devastating! Jordin Sparks‘ beloved stepdad James Jackson has died after suffering a stroke. The retired fire fighter was just 51-year-old. The season six American Idol winner was scheduled to receive an award at the LadyLike luncheon in Los Angeles on May 11 but had to miss the event due to the sudden loss. “She went to be with her family,” Jordin’s manager tells HollywoodlLife.com. Jordin was to receive the award for “women in the community and in our world who are ‘excellent’ in their fields of occupation and philanthropy.”
“Jordin really wanted to be here. She loves the LadyLike Foundation. I’m a person that doesn’t cut corners. I’m going to get right to why she couldn’t be here. Jordin’s mom is my best friend. Jordin went to be with her mother because her step-dad passed away suddenly. Very young man. He died of a stroke, so Jordin left to be with her family and that’s where she is,” Nichet Smith, Jordin’s manager said to the crowd while accepting Jordin’s award.
Jordin’s mother Jodi married James on March 15, 2014 and the singer was her mom’s maid of honor. His death comes just a year after Jordin lost four people close to her just one week’s time. Her 16-year-old step sister and James’ daughter Bryanna Jackson-Frias passed away from complications of sickle cell anemia on January 30 of 2018. The following day her American Idol alum and pal Leah LaBelle and her husband Rasual Butler died in a horrific car accident in Studio City, CA the very next day on January 31, 2018. She also lost a cousin “Q” but didn’t go into details.