Jordin Sparks’ Step-Sister, 16, Tragically Dies From Sickle Cell Anemia Complications

So heartbreaking! Jordin Sparks is mourning the loss of her beloved step-sister who died at just 16-years-old from Sickle cell anemia complications.

The new year has started off with a tragedy for former American Idol champ Jordin Sparks, 28. Her 16-year-old step-sister Bryanna Jackson-Frias passed away on Jan. 31 following an episode in her battle with Sickle cell anemia, a disease she fought for her entire young life. The singer first told her fans about the dire situation in an Instagram story the day prior as Bryanna was hospitalized and in an intensive care unit. “Please keep my little sister, Bryanna, in your prayers,” Jordin wrote over a pic of her sis. “She’s suffering from complications from Sickle cell and is in the ICU fighting for her life.”

Sadly the teen lost the battle the next day, as Jordin’s mom revealed the heartbreaking news on her Facebook page. Under a photo of the smiling teen, Jodi Jackson wrote “Bry went peacefully to Heaven. I can’t help to think [that] she’s smiling just like this. Thank you all for your prayers,” along with the hashtags #bonuskid #prettygirl #sicklecellsux #stepmommylove. Sickle cell is an inherited disease of the red blood cells that causes infections and pain.

This week has been a really tough one for Jordin as Bryanna’s loss is just one of several deaths of close friends and loved ones. She also lost a cousin and then her close American Idol pal Leah LaBelle, 32, and her former NBA star husband Rasual Butler, 38 died in a tragic car wreck in LA early on Jan. 31. Jordin posted a photo of a smiling Leah and Rasual to her Instagram with the caption, “Four angels in a week. My heart is just so heavy & broken. I’m in shock, numb and feel everything all at the same time. Leah & Rasual (one of my closest friends and her amazing partner), Bryanna (my step sister) and Q (my little cousin), you were such bright lights in this crazy world. You made everyone better just by knowing them. And your smiles made anyone’s day better. The world is less sparkly without you in it. Rest In Peace and Power. I love you forever.”

Jordin added, “Tomorrow is not promised to any of us. Don’t ever skip a chance to tell someone you appreciate them or how much you love them. Please, please continue to cover their families and our family with thoughts and prayers.” Man, losing four people so close to her in just a few days time has to be incredibly painful. The singer is pregnant with her first child and secretly married model Dana Isaiah, 25, in July of 2017. Up until now she’s been sharing inspiring messages about her baby on the way and how wonderful her husband is. To have so much tragedy in such a sort time is just heartbreaking.

