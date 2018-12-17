Jordin Sparks Reveals Plans For 1st Christmas As A Family Of 3: ‘Matching PJs’ & More

Last year, Jordin Sparks celebrated Christmas with a baby in her belly — but this year, little DJ is here! The new mom opened up to HL EXCLUSIVELY about her family’s holiday plans.

Christmas 2018 is a very special holiday season for Jordin Sparks, 28, and her husband Dana Isaiah, 26. That’s because the couple, who tied the knot last year, welcomed their baby boy DJ in May, which means this will be his first Christmas! So how are the new parents planning to spend the holidays with their baby boy? They’re going to begin some new festive traditions, Jordin told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I’m most excited about matching PJs for our little family, and a new ornament every year,” she said.

Other than that, the American Idol alum is taking things easy. She won’t be sending around a Christmas card because it’s too difficult to pick the perfect pic, and she is still working on what exactly to buy baby DJ. “He’s still discovering what she likes,” she admitted. “It will most likely be toys that help him learn and more books.” Sounds perfect — and so does his Christmas Day outfit! The seven-month-old will wear “just a snuggly onesie,” Jordin said. “Maybe a Santa hat if I can find one!” How cute does that sound? We’re wishing her the best of luck with her search and can’t wait to see pics of this milestone moment!

But this year isn’t the only year of Christmas firsts for Jordin’s fam. Last holiday season, she was celebrating for the first time as a married woman after her and Dana’s July wedding. The singer has been going through so many major — and incredible — changes.

But with a little one at home, it isn’t always easy to get ready for the holidays. So how is Jordin preparing herself? “It’s easy to be stress free when I see DJ smile,” she said. “But if other are stressing out, grabbing a yummy shake for everyone from Carl’s Jr seems to do the trick!”

Will that be her Christmas dessert this year? Only time will tell!