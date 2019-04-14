Watch
Hollywood Life

Tiger Woods’ Son, Charlie, Gives Dad A Giant Hug After Dad Wins First Masters In 14 Years – Watch

Shutterstock
US team captain's assistant Tiger Woods (R) walks with Erica Herman (L) during the first day of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, 28 September 2017 (issued 30 September, 2017). The Presidents Cup will take place from 28 September to 01 October 2017. Presidents Cup Golf, Jersey City, USA - 28 Sep 2017
Tiger Woods hugs his family after winning the Masters golf tournament, in Augusta, Ga Masters Golf, Augusta, USA - 14 Apr 2019
Tiger Woods of the US celebrates with family after winning the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 14 April 2019. The 2019 Masters Tournament is held 11 April through 14 April 2019. The 2019 Masters Tournament, Augusta, USA - 14 Apr 2019
Tiger Woods, Erica Herman. Tiger Woods, top, assistant United States team captain, and his girlfriend Erica Herman, watch play on the 17th hole during the final round of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J Presidents Cup Golf, Jersey City, USA - 01 Oct 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Weekend Writer

He may have won the Masters tournament, but we also think this won for Cutest Moment too! Tiger Woods and his son embraced for a heartwarming moment after his big win.

Tiger Woods, 43, celebrated his huge Masters tournament win on April 14 by running into the arms of his 10-year-old son Charlie. The two celebrated Tiger’s accomplishment in a heartwarming moment after Tiger had gone 14 years without winning the same feat. Tiger’s last Masters win was in 2005. The golf champion has won four other times at the Augusta tournament: 1997, 2001, 2002, and 2005.

Tiger lifted his son up in an embrace following the win, and Tiger looked absolutely elated to celebrate with his son. Also there to cheer on Tiger was his girlfriend Erica Herman, 33, who he has been dating for two years. Tiger has two children, Sam, 12, and Charlie, with his 39-year-old ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Tiger and Elin were married from 2004 until 2010.

One fan joyously replied to the video, “Tiger Woods FINALLY EMBRACING HIS SON AFTER A MASTERS WIN.” Sports journalist Jeff Eisenband pointed out how it was as much a win for Tiger’s children as it was for himself. “@TigerWoods’ daughter Sam was born in 2007 and his son Charlie was born in 2009. This is Major No. 15 for Tiger, but for his kids, it’s really No. 1.”

We’re so happy that Tiger got to share that moment with his son, and that he was able to win at the Masters for the first time since 2005! We’re excited to see where Tiger’s career goes next.