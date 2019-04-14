He may have won the Masters tournament, but we also think this won for Cutest Moment too! Tiger Woods and his son embraced for a heartwarming moment after his big win.

Tiger Woods, 43, celebrated his huge Masters tournament win on April 14 by running into the arms of his 10-year-old son Charlie. The two celebrated Tiger’s accomplishment in a heartwarming moment after Tiger had gone 14 years without winning the same feat. Tiger’s last Masters win was in 2005. The golf champion has won four other times at the Augusta tournament: 1997, 2001, 2002, and 2005.

Tiger lifted his son up in an embrace following the win, and Tiger looked absolutely elated to celebrate with his son. Also there to cheer on Tiger was his girlfriend Erica Herman, 33, who he has been dating for two years. Tiger has two children, Sam, 12, and Charlie, with his 39-year-old ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Tiger and Elin were married from 2004 until 2010.

One fan joyously replied to the video, “Tiger Woods FINALLY EMBRACING HIS SON AFTER A MASTERS WIN.” Sports journalist Jeff Eisenband pointed out how it was as much a win for Tiger’s children as it was for himself. “@TigerWoods’ daughter Sam was born in 2007 and his son Charlie was born in 2009. This is Major No. 15 for Tiger, but for his kids, it’s really No. 1.”

A moment between a father and a son.#themasters pic.twitter.com/Ft0ta2mD5o — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 14, 2019

We’re so happy that Tiger got to share that moment with his son, and that he was able to win at the Masters for the first time since 2005! We’re excited to see where Tiger’s career goes next.