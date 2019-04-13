Orlando Bloom Grabs Fiancée Katy Perry’s Butt While Kissing At Coachella – PDA Pic

Orlando Bloom gave his main squeeze, Katy Perry, a squeeze at Coachella on Apr. 12!

Things got hot during Weekend 1 of Coachella, and we’re not just talking about the desert heat. Not only were Katy Perry, 34, and Orlando Bloom, 42, seen on the music festival’s fairgrounds on Apr. 12, they were spotted sharing a steamy kiss. The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who wore a hoodie, also grabbed his fiance’s butt during their makeout session. Check out their sweet PDA below.

We reported earlier how Katy opened up in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel about the “sweet” way Orlando proposed to her. “It was very sweet, he asked to marry him in a helicopter,” Katy said. But the funny thing is — we had champagne in the helicopter, and the [ring] box was in his pocket, and he had written down everything he wanted to say on a note to divert. You know, he was going to pull it out. So I’m reading [the note], and hearing the champagne was broken, bottles everywhere. And I’m still looking at the note because he’s pulling this box that’s too big for his pocket. It rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne. And I’m like, ‘no, I’m just reading the note, I know you’re not doing anything.’”

Meanwhile, Miranda Kerr is so happy for her ex after news broke of his engagement. “Miranda Kerr is very happy for her ex-husband Orlando Bloom,” a source close to Miranda told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She and Orlando have a child together [Flynn Christopher, 8] and she will always care about Orlando because of that and wants him to be happy and she sees how much love Katy has for their son Flynn and Orlando and Evan get along fine too. They all do, which is really nice.”

“Miranda moved on a long time ago and she’s happier than ever with [husband] Evan [Spiegel, 28, who co-founded the app Snapchat] and the life they’ve created together and of course she wants the same for Orlando and Katy as she knows that’s what’s best for Flynn,” our source continued.