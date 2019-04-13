From orange dresses to space buns and “Bieber” necklaces, stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and more showed off their trendy looks for Coachella weekend one!

Coachella isn’t just a music festival for people to listen to some of the hottest musicians around, it’s also a couple of weekends in which the biggest stars can show off their amazing fashion! Kendall Jenner, 23, Hailey Baldwin, 22, and more attended the first weekend this year, enjoying the entertainment provided, as well as giving us all major festival fashion inspiration for music events in the future!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star and model rocked a white long-sleeved shirt and let her hair down for the fun night ahead of her. Kendall accessorized with a belt bag, which she wore cross body to keep her belongings safe. Kendall’s model BFF wore a strapless ensemble and wore glittery earrings, as well as a necklace emblazoned with “Bieber,” to honor her new married last name and singer husband, Justin, 25.

Hailey wore her hair up in cute space buns and kept her makeup minimal, fresh, and light. She joined Kendall to support their 20-year-old friend Jaden Smith’s performance at the festival, and the model friends looked like they enjoyed the set.

Halsey, 24, and boyfriend Yungblud, 20, held hands while walking through the desert on their way to see The 1975 perform. Halsey wore a red, green, and yellow crop top with black jean shorts, along with black heeled boots with green laces. Her boyfriend wore a shirt with colored tools on it, black jeans, and black Converse high-top sneakers. Halsey wore her hair in braids, and her boyfriend kept his face covered with a face mask. Halsey’s Coachella spotting came the same day her BTS collaboration and music video dropped for “Boys With Luv.”

Be sure to check out the gallery above for more fashionable looks from Coachella this year! We can’t wait to see who else will show up at the festival, and what they’ll wear!