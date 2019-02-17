Miranda Kerr: How She Feels About Ex Orlando Bloom Getting Engaged To Katy Perry

Miranda Kerr has totally moved on from ex-husband Orlando Bloom, and is happy for him and new fiancée Katy Perry!

Even though Miranda Kerr, 35, is 42-year-old Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife, that doesn’t mean she isn’t happy for him and his new engagement to “E.T.” singer Katy Perry, 34! “Miranda moved on a long time ago,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

“Miranda Kerr is very happy for her ex-husband Orlando Bloom,” our source said. “She and Orlando have a child together [Flynn Christopher, 8] and she will always care about Orlando because of that and wants him to be happy and she sees how much love Katy has for their son Flynn and Orlando and Evan get along fine too. They all do which is really nice.”

“Miranda moved on a long time ago and she’s happier than ever with [husband] Evan [Spiegel, 28, who co-founded the app Snapchat] and the life they’ve created together and of course she wants the same for Orlando and Katy as she knows that’s what’s best for Flynn,” our source continued. “Orlando and Miranda have both done their best keep their son’s life as private as possible and they both appreciate their respective partners are private people as well. Their son Flynn would love many more brothers and sisters and he’s definitely let both his parents know that!”

Miranda gave birth to her second child, and Evan’s first, Hart Kerr Spiegel, on May 7, 2018. She has her own family with Evan, and sounds like she’s supportive of Orlando doing the same with Katy! Miranda was with Orlando from 2007 to 2013, she began dating Evan in 2015, and married him in 2017.

Orlando and Katy got engaged on Feb. 14 – yes, Valentine’s Day – and announced their engagement on Instagram together. They had been in an on-and-off relationship for years, but have seemed determined to make it work for good this time around! Now that Katy reportedly wants to start a family soon, maybe young Flynn will get his wish of having an even bigger family, with more siblings possibly on the way! We’re so glad that everyone is happy for one another and that there are no hard feelings!