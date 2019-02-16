Katy Perry, 34, Wants Kids With Orlando Bloom So Badly That She’s ‘Slowing Down’ Her Hot Career

She knows what she wants! Katy Perry reportedly wants to ‘slow down’ her career in order to start a family with new fiancé Orlando Bloom!

“Unconditionally” singer Katy Perry, 34, and Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom, 42, just got engaged on Valentine’s Day, but they’re not taking it slow! The “I Kissed A Girl” singer wants to start a family with her new fiancé, and she’s willing to put the brakes on her career, which includes touring all around the world, in order to do so. “Katy is slowing down her career this year,” a source told People. The source also said that the couple will “want to get married and start a family sooner rather than later.”

“They both want kids together and will prioritize this,” another source told the magazine. Orlando already has a son, Flynn Christopher, 8, with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr, 35, who he was with from 2007 to 2013. Katy was previously married to Russell Brand, 43, and they were together from 2009 to 2012, but did not have any children.

While Katy and Orlando have been on-and-off since 2016, they reportedly were discussing marriage for some time now! “They’ve been talking about getting engaged for a while,” the source continued. “After reconciling Katy has felt very secure with Orlando and they both knew it was different this time. They made their relationship a priority and both of them literally flew all around the world to keep their relationship strong.”

If Katy does decide to slow down her career a little bit in order to focus on having children, that’s great for her! She has the convenience to call the shots on her schedule due to the nature of her job, and it’s absolutely her decision to focus on whatever she wants! Plus, even if Katy just eliminated touring from her schedule, she could probably still do her American Idol judging gig – which, for the most part, just requires her to film a couple of days a week once they get to the live performances!

If Katy and Orlando do start having children soon, we can’t wait to see the “E.T.” singer as a mom!

HollywoodLife reached out to Katy’s rep for comment, but did not hear back by time of publication.