Scott Disick Raves Over ‘Wonderful’ Kourtney Kardashian In Sweet Birthday Message With Mason

It’s all love between exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick! In fact, ahead of Kourtney’s 40th birthday, Scott recorded a super sweet video message to celebrate.

It took quite awhile, but Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are on very good terms, and he had nothing but amazing things to say about her in an early birthday message for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Happy birthday, mom,” Scott says in the clip, while alongside the pair’s oldest son, Mason. “Happy 40th. We wish you another happy 40 to come. Keep up the good work! You look very young, [Penelope] says.” At that point, Scott and Kourtney’s daughter can be heard chiming in from the background. “You look like a one year old!” she says.

From there, Scott takes over again. “We love you so much,” he raves. “We appreciate everything you do and do for us. You are a wonderful, wonderful mom. Anyway, we love you very much. Everything is awesome about you,mom. We love you very much. Happy 40th.” Kourtney’s birthday isn’t actually until April 18, but the family pre-recorded messages that will air during a KUWTK birthday special on April 14. Meanwhile, the mom of three also celebrated early with a trip to Finland, where she was joined by Scott, all three of their kids, and Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost FOUR years since Scott and Kourt called it quits after he was caught cheating on her during a July 4 trip in 2015. Initially, Kourtney wasn’t totally willing to let the father of her children go after the breakup, and their relationship was in a bit of limbo for the next year and a half. However, at the beginning of 2017, she called it quits for good when he brought another woman on a Kardashian family vacation.

After that, it took some time for Kourtney and Scott to get to a good place again, especially after he started dating Sofa at the end of summer 2017. Scott introduced the kids to his new girlfriend before discussing it with Kourtney, and it led to some tension between the trio for a bit of time. However, by the fall of 2018, all was well, and Sofia and Kourtney now spend quite a bit of time together — including on vacations with Scott!