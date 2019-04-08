Kourtney Kardashian supposedly went on her third vacation with Sofia Richie and Scott Disick, according to an eyewitness. Sofia did update her Instagram feed from an icy location, and it definitely wasn’t Calabasas!

Round three? Kourtney Kardashian isn’t turning 40 until April 18, but she reportedly got a jump start on birthday festivities with a family getaway to Finland that Sofia Richie, 20, tagged along for (again), an eyewitness told Us Weekly on April 8. The trip happened in the first week of April, and the whole crew was there, who also included Kourtney’s ex/Sofia’s boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, and the Kardashian-Disick children Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, according to the insider. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kourtney’s rep for comment.

While the insider didn’t dive into specifics, the report pointed out that Kourtney was seen kicking back at Finland’s upscale Arctic TreeHouse Hotel in the town of Rovaniemi on April 7. The Poosh founder shared the vacation photo to her Instagram Story, and Studio Puisto Architects — which designed the hotel — revealed that Kourtney stayed in the “newly finished executive suite cabins” on its Instagram. Meanwhile, Sofia also shared a photo from a snowy location on April 8. The model didn’t disclose her location, however, as she simply captioned the vacation picture, “The North Pole 💌.”

The idea of Kourtney, Sofia and Scott on vacation together is no longer a shock. The trio, along with Scott and Kourt’s kids, jetted to yet another icy retreat — Aspen, CO — for a New Year’s Eve getaway before ringing in 2019. But a week prior to that, Scott, Kourtney and Sofia rocked the world with a photo of them kicking back on beach cots side-by-side in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Dec. 23, 2018. The shock escalated as more photos showed the unlikely vacation mates strolling on the beach with Mason, Penelope and Reign. Keep in mind that before Sofia and Scott linked up in 2017, Kourtney and Scott go way back — to 2006!

Sofia has no reason to worry about Scott and Kourtney rekindling their romance, as her constant invites back on family vacations prove. “Scott and Kourtney have always said they would try to get back together when they’re in their 40s. Now that birthday is approaching for Kourtney and she’s single. So although it’s something she’s always remembered, she sees how happy Scott is with Sofia and knows it’s not realistic at this point in their lives,” a source close to the KarJenner family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.