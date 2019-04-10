‘The Challenge’ Recap: 1 Cast Member Is Left In Tears After [SPOILER] Gets Eliminated

It’s officially an individual game on ‘The Challenge: War of the Worlds,’ and one of the most polarizing competitors of the season is sent home during the April 10 episode.

The teams have officially been disseminated and it’s now every man for himself on the April 10 episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds. At the daily challenge, the competitors have to transfer balls into a pit…but to get there, they have to run past fans that are producing hurricane winds at 150 miles per hour! The three players who transfer the most balls in five minutes will make up the Tribunal. The challenge is super intense, and Turbo even has a medical scare after pushing it too hard. Luckily, he ends up recovering, and is one of the most successful at the challenge.

Along with Turbo, Theo and Paulie are also in the Tribunal, and host T.J. Lavin lets them know that only male competitors are on the chopping block, as it will be a guys’ elimination week. Of course, the three men in the Tribunal are safe, so they only have four guys to choose from when making elimination nominations: Wes, Hunter, Bear and Kyle. The deliberation doesn’t take long: Paulie obviously wants to go after Kyle, Turbo guns for Hunter, and Theo chooses Wes. Turbo’s decision seems to hit Hunter hard, and that night, the guys go at it and have a pretty explosive fight.

Hunter threatens to “f***” Turbo up, but Turbo is not having it, and their screaming match goes on for quite some time. Eventually, Turbo storms away. When it’s time to vote for who will go into elimination at the Killing Floor, though, Turbo doesn’t choose Hunter, and explains that it’s because Hunter saved him from going into elimination earlier in the game. So, his vote is for Kyle. Meanwhile, Theo keeps his vote for Wes, and although Paulie hints that he might actually change his vote, he ends up going with his longtime nemesis, Kyle, putting Kyle into elimination.

Kyle now has to choose between Wes, Hunter and Bear as his opponent. Since he has an alliance with Hunter and Wes, he opts to go against Bear. The elimination challenge is a mix of brains and brawn, as the guys are asked a trivia question, and then have to choose the answer out of five balls dispersed around the ground. The men are able to get physical to try and grab the ball from their opponent if necessary, and the first player to get three balls in their bin will win.

In the end, Kyle is victorious, which sends Bear home. Georgia, who Bear has been hooking up with all season, is absolutely devastated, and she’s left sobbing as he walks away. Paulie and Cara Maria also aren’t happy, as they don’t want Kyle back in the house, and Theo is sad to see his U.K. alliance member go, as well. However, Bear leaving is good news for players like Wes and Hunter, who Bear had been targeting for weeks.