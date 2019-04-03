‘The Challenge’ Recap: The U.K Alliance Takes A Hit & A Game-Changing Twist Is Revealed

A team from the U.K. alliance is finally sent home on the April 3 episode of ‘The Challenge,’ but afterward, TJ Lavin reveals a brand new twist that will change the game for good!

It’s the halfway point of The Challenge: War of the Worlds, but some teams have some tension between them. For Paulie/Natalie, there’s a bit of a disconnect because of Paulie’s relationship with Cara Maria. Natalie feels she hasn’t been able to get close to her partner because he spends so much time with Cara. Meanwhile, Hunter and Georgia have barely spoken since their fight during last week’s episode, and Hunter’s ally, Wes, pushes him to make amends for the sake of the game. Hunter apologizes to Georgia, but admits in his confessional that he’s not actually being sincere about everything he’s saying. However, his exaggerated apology works, because Georgia forgives him and all is well in their partnership once again.

At the next challenge, the players are positioned on two trucks that are traveling parallel to one another in the desert. Once the trucks hit 50 miles per hour, the players have to jump to meet in the middle and exchange rings (there are 16 in total) with their partner. The three teams who exchange the most rings in the fastest time will make up the Tribunal. This week, that honor goes to Hunter/Georga, Cara Maria/Theo and Kyle/Mattie. As always, these three teams are tasked with choosing three nominees to be up for elimination, and they’ll eventually have to narrow it down to one.

Kyle/Mattie have no trouble making their pick — as usual, they go for Kyle’s nemesis Paulie. Meanwhile, Georgia and Hunter decide to vote for Nany/Turbo, who voted for them last week, and Cara/Theo choose Wes/Dee. Cara knows Hunter won’t want to change his vote and vote for Wes, his biggest ally, when they have to narrow it down, and she questions if he’ll actually be willing to keep his vote for Nany, who he’s hooking up with. Hunter insists that he will, and says that he’s even willing to go for a 2-2-2 tie. This is a big risk, though, because a tie has never happened, and the Tribunal is unsure if a tie would end up backfiring on them.

The Challenge: War of The Worlds is heating up, and Wes's new rivalry with Bear is also about to reach a boiling point 🔥#TheChallenge33 is all new, tomorrow at 9/8c! 📺 pic.twitter.com/IbWI20ACzV — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) April 2, 2019

At the Killing Floor, Kyle and Mattie both vote for Paulie/Natalie, but Cara changes her vote to go for Nany/Turbo, hoping that Hunter will keep his the same and Nany/Turbo will go in. Theo keeps his choice of Wes/Dee, and Georgia keeps hers of Nany/Turbo. However, Hunter sticks with his plan of tying things up and votes for Wes/Dee to do so. TJ Lavin questions if the Tribunal is sure they really want to keep this at a tie, and lets them vote again.

Kyle/Mattie don’t budge, and Cara knows that no matter what she does, Hunter is just going to try and tie it up, so she votes for Nany and Turbo again, while Theo holds strong for Wes/Dee. However, Georgia isn’t willing to take the risk of things ending in a tie, so she changes her vote to Paulie/Natalie, and they’re heading into the elimination. Hunter didn’t want to have to vote for Paulie/Natalie himself and burn a bridge with them, so he put it on Georgia to do so, with hopes of walking away with his hands clean. However, Wes points out that he did not execute the plan well at all.

Paulie and Natalie decide to go up against Kam/Ashley in the elimination. The challenge requires one player to spin around on a rotating wheel, while the other is blindfolded and tasked with filling out a puzzle. The player on the wheel has to tell their partner where and how to place the pieces. It’s a close race, but Paulie and Natalie pull out the win, sending Kam/Ashley home.

However, the episode doesn’t end without a major twist — TJ tells the players that this is no longer a game that will be competed in pairs. Instead, it’s every man and woman for his/herself, with a grand prize of $750,000 waiting for just ONE individual at the end. The competition continues on April 10 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV!