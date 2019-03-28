‘The Challenge’: Georgia Admits Hunter Is An ‘Amazing Soul & Great Partner’ After Their Fight

Things blew up between partners Hunter and Georgia on the March 27 episode of ‘The Challenge,’ but she took to Twitter after it aired to reveal that everything’s cool between them in a sweet message.

Hunter Barfield and Georgia Harrison may be partners on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, but they did not see eye-to-eye during the show’s March 27 episode. The drama between the pair stemmed from Georgia’s relationship with fellow competitor, Stephen Bear, who she’s been hooking up with all season long. However, she overheard him talking on the phone to his on/off girlfriend back home, and during the conversation, he acted like Georgia didn’t exist. Hunter didn’t want Bear messing with his partner’s head anymore, and made it his mission to get Bear out of the game….so Bear got in his face during a night out at the bar.

Georgia attempted to break up the fight, but Hunter wasn’t having it, and instead of backing off, he yelled at Georgia for wasting her time on Bear. His attitude upset her, and that night, she went crawling back to Bear. The next morning, Georgia and Hunter tried to civilly discuss the situation, but it led to a blow-up fight where nothing was resolved. By the end of the episode, Bear won an elimination round and got back into the game, leaving the door open for more tension as the season continues. However, Georgia cleared somethings up on Twitter after the episode aired, and had sweet things to say about her partner.

“I know Hunter always wants the best for me and that we only argue because we love each other,” she wrote. “Thank you for being there for me and putting up with my s***. You’re an amazing soul and a great partner. Miss you and thinking of you always.”

I know @hbarfield13 always wants the best for me and that we only argue because we love each other. Thankyou for being there for me and putting up with my shit. You’re an amazing soul and a great partner @ChallengeMTV miss you and thinking of you always from 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/EjuNUH6tL0 — Georgia Harrison (@georgiaharisonx) March 28, 2019

Hunter was not active on Twitter during the episode, and he did not respond to the message. Meanwhile, Georgia did not address her relationship with Bear in any of her tweets, but she did praise Cara Maria Sorbello for being there for her as she listened in on Bear’s conversation with his girlfriend. “When Cara told me what was happening I was too scared to go on my own so I asked her to come with me,” she explained. “She was always supportive of me on the show and a good friend both to my face and behind my back.” The next episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs April 3 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV.