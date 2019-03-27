‘The Challenge’ Recap: Bear Raises Hell In The House & Sends A Fan-Favorite Home

Bear continues to wreak havoc on the March 27 episode of ‘The Challenge,’ but he helps the U.K. alliance reign supreme by sending a beloved vet home.

The U.K. alliance remains in control on the March 27 episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds, following Ashley and Kam’s elimination win over Amanda and Josh. However, it doesn’t take long for things to fall apart. Bear takes a call from his girlfriend back home, and Georgia, who he’s been hooking up with all season long, overhears. Bear tries to pretend it was his cousin on the other line, but Georgia is not convinced and, understandably, freaks out on him. She vows that she’s done with Bear and even threatens that she wants to get the ‘ultimate revenge’ on him by sending him home.

The game must go on, though! At the next challenge, the members of each pair have to take turns going into ice cold water to retrieve puzzle pieces. Then, once they’ve retrieved all their pieces, they have to actually put the puzzle together. Wes and Dee have been dominant all season long, but they’re a bit nervous about this one, since Dee came onto the show not even knowing how to swim. It turns out it didn’t matter, though — thanks to a lesson from Wes the day before the challenge, Dee is able to pull it off, and their team finishes in first place. This puts them in the Tribunal, along with second and third place finishers, Nany/Turbo and Cara Maria/Theo.

For the first time in awhile, the Tribunal deliberation is fairly easy. Cara is obviously still gunning for her ex and nemesis, Kyle, who’s partnered with Mattie, so they get her and Theo’s vote. Wes has wanted Bear out of the game for several weeks now, so Bear and Da’Vonne get his and Dee’s vote. As for Nany and Turbo, they use a burn vote on Hunter/Georgia — Nany is actually hooking up with Hunter, but knows “there’s no way” he and Georgia will be voted in, so she decides it’s a safe move.

During a night out, tensions rise between Bear and Hunter. Bear gets in Hunter’s face and they start screaming at each other. Georgia asks Hunter to back off, which sets Hunter off even further — he can’t imagine why Georgia would be standing up for Bear after he disrespected her so badly. Bear comforts Georgia after her fight with Hunter, and somehow, the two are brought back together and even closer than before. The next day, Hunter tries to hash things out with Georgia, but he doesn’t word his apology the way she wants to hear it, and things remain tense between the teammates.

At the Killing Floor, all six members of the Tribunal have a final vote for who they want to go into elimination. Wes and Dee both cast their votes for Da’Vonne/Bear, while Cara and Theo both stay strong to their votes for Kyle/Mattie. Turbo sticks to Hunter/Georgia for his vote, but Nany obviously isn’t going to vote Hunter in, and chooses Da’Vonne/Bear, sending them into elimination.

Bear/Da’Vonne now have to choose their opponent, and since they can’t vote in Nany, as she’s a member of the Tribunal, they target her biggest ally in the game, Jenna, who’s partnered with Gus. The elimination challenge is split into guy/guy and girl/girl heats. The players both hold onto a pole and do whatever it takes to wrestle it away from their opponent. The first pair to win three battles, wins the elimination. Bear/Da’Vonne take a 2-0 lead, but Gus lessens it to 2-1. Unfortunately, Jenna can’t pull out a second win against Da’Vonne, though, and Bear/Da’Vonne are declared the winners, sending Jenna and Gus home.