‘The Challenge’ Preview: Cara Warns Mattie To ‘Be Careful’ After She Kisses Kyle

Cara Maria has some words of wisdom for Mattie after ‘The Challenge’ rookie shows an interest in Kyle. Watch the EXCLUSIVE ‘War of the Worlds’ sneak peek here!

Kyle Shore has no trouble finding girls to hookup with on The Challenge, and this season, it looks like he’s going after his own partner, Mattie Lynn Breaux! In an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Feb. 20 episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds, Mattie and Kyle are caught kissing by some of their fellow cast members. “I was trying to be slick!” Mattie laughs. “I mean, if I wanna kiss a guy…I’m gonna kiss a guy.” Kyle shares the same nonchalant attitude about it, adding, “I’m here, not only to win money, but to have a good time, as well. And if that good time means hooking up with my partner…I’m going to do it.”

One person who’s NOT on-board for the hookup, though, is Kyle’s ex, Cara Maria Sorbello. The two were together during The Challenge: Vendettas, but ended things after filming, and are NOT on good terms. Their fallout was documented on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, during which Cara got together with Paulie Calafiore. “STDs now, girl!” Cara jokes to Mattie in the preview. “Be careful, that’s all I’m saying.” Mattie laughs at Cara’s advice, and doesn’t seem to take it too seriously. “I’m not trying to marry the guy!” she insists. “I just kissed him. You did the same thing last time!”

Cara tries to warn Mattie that “there’s so many hotter guys here than that,” but it seems like her advice is falling on deaf ears. Meanwhile, Kyle catches wind of Cara trying to sabotage his new hookup, and is not pleased. “I’m Cara, I got a new boyfriend and I’m in love with Paulie, but I’m going to f*** up Kyle’s opportunities of hooking up with new girls as much as possible!” he says, mocking her, in his confessional. “F*** you, Cara!”

Kyle and Paulie have had major beef ever since Final Reckoning, and based on War of the Worlds previews, they’re not going to be letting it go anytime soon this season. The drama is just getting started!

The next episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs Feb 20 at 9:00 p.m on MTV.