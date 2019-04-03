‘The Challenge’ Preview: Wes Gets Into A Heated Confrontation With Bear & Da’Vonne

Tensions are high between Wes and Bear/Da’Vonne on ‘The Challenge: War of the Worlds,’ and in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 3 episode, a massive fight erupts between them.

Wes Bergmann and Stephen Bear have been feuding for weeks on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, and during this week’s episode, their partners, Dee Nguyen and Da’Vonne Rogers, get involved, too. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, which shows Bear taunting Wes after he doesn’t perform well in a challenge. Of course, this makes Wes heated, and he gets in Bear’s face. “Does anyone here think that I wouldn’t kick his ass?!” he asks the rest of the cast. “If this wasn’t a TV show, you’d have half of a face!”

Bear continues to scream “Losers! Losers!” at Wes and Dee, and Wes accuses him of not being able to “win or lose with dignity.” Meanwhile, Dee steps in to stand up for her partners. “I never screamed in your face and called you a loser,” she tells Bear. “I still say well done to you.” In a confessional, she adds, “Bear is a piece of s***. Even when he failed miserably so many times, I never got in his face and called him a loser. Yeah, I called him a p***y multiple times, but…I just hate him!” Da’Vonne has had her own issues with Bear this season, but in this case, she has his back, as well.

“Wes told somebody to put their foot in my face, so I think what [Bear]’s doing is okay,” she admits. Da’Vonne is referencing the last elimination she participated in, where she went against Jenna Compono, one of Wes’ allies. As the ladies fought it out on the Killing Floor, Wes screamed encouragement to Jenna, and encouraged her to take a knee to Da’Vonne’s face.

“Someone needed to put their foot in your face because you guys sucked in all your eliminations!” Wes laughs in the April 3 preview. Da’Vonne continues to stand up for herself, which is when Wes decides to deliver a low blow. “You look like a real good role model to your daughter!” he says. Rather than freaking out, though, Da’Vonne stays calm. “I’m going to smile and I’m going to have a seat,” she reveals. “But just know, I see you for who you are — and you are the trash that I thought you were.”

We’ll see how this feud plays out on the April 3 episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds, which airs at 9:00 p.m. on MTV.