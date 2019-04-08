Jessie James Decker Reveals Why She’s More Excited Than Ever To Hit The Road on 2019 Tour

As Jessie James Decker prepares to kick off her 2019 tour, she opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what she’s most pumped up for when it comes to hitting the road.

Jessie James Decker attended the ACM Awards on April 7 as a presenter, but now that the show is over, her focus is fully on her upcoming tour, which kicks off in Denver on April 12. “I’m so excited,” Jessie gushed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the show’s red carpet. “I have not been on the road in so long. I just keep getting pregnant! So now I’m not pregnant and I can get out there and perform.” With Jessie and her husband, Eric Decker’s, third child, Forrest, finally a year old, the timing was perfect for Jessie to start dabbling in music again.

“It’s just been too long since I’ve played new music for my fans,” she admitted.”It’s time. I told myself I was going to focus much more on music this year because it’s the whole reason I got into this business. It’s my number one passion and I just need to get back into it.” Along with the tour, Jessie is also releasing a new song called “Roots & Wings” this week. The song, and more of her new music to come, is inspired by where she’s at in life right now. “[The song] is about being excited about living your dreams and taking flight, but not forgetting your roots or where you came from. It fits where I’m at.”

Jessie looked absolutely stunning when she attended the ACMs with Eric, wearing a gorgeous, one-shouldered mini dress that put her toned legs on full display. “Switched things up tonight!” she captioned a photo of herself on the red carpet. “Jess Southern pushed me outta my comfort zone to work a red lip and work a little cleavage lol.Such a great night and lucky to have great gals around to help make this mama feel pretty.”