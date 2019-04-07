Jessie James Decker Shows Off Toned Legs In Hot Mini Dress At ACM Awards

Jessie James Decker slayed on the ACM Awards carpet in a super sexy mini dress. The country singer brought her fashion A-game and walked the red carpet with her hot hubby Eric Decker.

Jessie James Decker’s ACM Awards look was red-hot. The 30-year-old mom-of-three sizzled on the ACMs carpet in a skintight nude dress adorned with red heart embellishments. The look also showed off major cleavage and Jessie’s toned legs. Jessie’s hair was pulled back into a messy ponytail and she paired her look with a bright red lip. She also accessorized with a red clutch and nude heels. The singer walked the red carpet with husband Eric Decker, 32.

Jessie couldn’t attend the 2018 ACM Awards because she had just given birth to her third child, Forrest Decker. Little Forrest just turned one on March 31. Jessie and Eric have three adorable kids now — Vivianne, 5, Eric, 3, and Forrest — and HollywoodLife asked the singer/fashion designer whether or not she wants more kids. “The answer is never no, but it’s not yes, either,” Jessie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at an event to launch Hallmark’s Cards Do More campaign. “As of right now, no plans, but if it were to happen, then it would be a blessing and I would be grateful!

Jessie will be presenting at the 2019 ACMs along with other major stars like Lauren Alaina, Beth Behrs, Clint Black, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Hunter Hayes, Jay Hernandez, Lady Antebellum, and more. Reba McEntire will be hosting the 2019 ceremony. Performers include Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, and more.

Jessie is getting ready to kick off her new tour on April 12. Her first concert will be in Denver, Colorado. She’ll be performing all across the U.S. for 19 shows. Her last tour date is June 1 in Houston, Texas.