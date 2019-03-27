Jessie Jame Decker Reveals Plans For More Kids With Eric & If Family Will Join Her On Spring Tour

She already has three kids ages five and under, but could another baby be on the horizon for Jessie James Decker? She opened up about that possibility, her upcoming tour and MUCH more in our EXCLUSIVE interview.

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker’s third baby, Forrest Decker, turns one on March 31, and although they don’t have plans to have more kids right now, she’s not ruling out the possibility of baby number four! “The answer is never no, but it’s not yes, either,” Jessie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at an event to launch Hallmark’s ‘Cards Do More’ campaign. “I love babies and I love being a mother. It’s something that is so natural to me — more natural than I ever thought it would be. As of right now, no plans, but if it were to happen, then it would be a blessing and I would be grateful!”

Back in October, Jessie told us she was “good where [she’]s at right now” in terms of kids, although she admitted that her husband definitely wants more. Of course, at the moment, they definitely have their hands full. Along with Forrest, Jessie and Eric are also parents to Vivianne, who just turned five, and Eric Jr., who is three. Plus, she’s keeping busy with her music, Kittenish clothing line and much more. In April, she’ll hit the road for a two-month tour, and luckily, she’ll be able to keep the kiddos close by. “Oh yeah, family is coming with me!” she dished. “There’s a couple weekends where they may not come because it’ll be too crazy, but they are coming with me because I feel they will be too far away to be away from!”

To help launch the tour, Jessie will release a song called “Roots and Wings” in the coming weeks, and told us she’s “excited to really get back into the music game” with an EP she also has in the works. We may just hear a bit of a different sound from her with these new tracks, too! “Being a mother and a wife, I want to inspire and influence,” she explained. “When I was younger, I used to sing about being a strong woman and a tough woman, and I feel like I am there right now — I am a confident person. I mean, aren’t we all more confident than when we were 18 or 19?! I feel like I’m in such a great place right now and I want to influence and inspire and write music that makes people feel good and feel something they can hopefully relate to.”

Meanwhile, Jessie previously admitted that she and Eric didn’t have plans to return for a new season of their reality show, Eric & Jessie, but that doesn’t mean they’re done with the TV world for good! She told us she thinks it would be “so fun” to film a Hallmark Christmas movie with her husband in the future! “We would be falling in love all over again,” she gushed. “It would be something fun.”

As for Eric, who recently retired from the NFL, Jessie admitted that she’s not sure about his future plans when it comes to football. “I keep asking him [if he wants to play again] and the answer he has for me is no,” she said. “He is one of those that has closed the chapter. He doesn’t want it anymore. His body feels better than ever and it’s just physically great. Eric isa smart person — he got his Master’s in Business Management, so he’s a very brilliant person and he wants to put the business side of his mind to work. He’s enjoying it, and he’s enjoying not hurting. He feels good and he wants to keep it that way. He loves the game and he loves the sport, so he will do lots of commentating and still be involved in a lot of those things!”