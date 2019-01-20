Tiny Gushes Over The Day She Got Married To T.I.: It Was A ‘Real Fairytale Wedding’

Tiny shared a sweet message about her wedding day to T.I. in a recent Instagram post! See the mansion they celebrated their big day together over 7 years ago!

Tiny and T.I. are on such good terms — she’s even getting nostalgic about their fairy tale wedding almost eight years ago. Sharing a picture of the huge mansion she and T.I. tied the knot it, Tiny wrote in the caption, “I was scrolling on my timeline & ran across the house I got married in!! One of the best days of my life! Real fairy tale wedding but the reception was a massive star studded party! Ask anybody that was there & they’ll tell u it was the most lit, extravagant reception/party ever!!!” Check out her sweet message below!

We reported earlier how Tiny is over the moon now that T.I. has moved back in with her. “Tiny is much happier now that T.I. has moved back in with her and the kids,” a source close to Tiny told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Ever since this return, they have been happy, more in love than ever and things have been going really great for the couple. Their love is stronger now, their bond is tight and they are in a great place as a couple and family.”

And when it came to a recent trip T.I. made to Las Vegas, Tiny felt very secure with him going there solo. “T.I. has a show this coming weekend in Las Vegas,” another source told us at the time. “He will be performing at Drai’s nightclub … and Tiny is not planning to go with him. She isn’t sweating it though, it’s business, he’s there to make his money and that’s all. In the past T.I. going to Vegas without her is something Tiny might have gotten jealous about, but right now things are so solid with them, she’s not worried.”

