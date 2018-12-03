Hilary Duff, Kris Jenner & More Stars Channelling Iconic ‘Clueless’ Look In Yellow Plaid Ensembles

What year is it? — Stars are channelling the ’90s with Cher-inspired looks from ‘Clueless’ and we can’t get enough! See Hilary Duff, Kris Jenner, Dove Cameron and more celebs sporting yellow, plaid looks just like the character!

Quite a few celebrities are giving us major ’90s nostalgia lately! Time and time again, we’re seeing celebs channelling throwback fashion from some of thee most iconic teen films, and it’s too good not to do a roundup… duh! Hilary Duff, 31, is the most recent star who stepped out in a Cher-inspired look from the film, wearing a yellow, plaid button-up shirt. The actress, who just welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, was photographed with her son Luca at a Target store in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, December 1.

Duff’s look instantly reminded us of Cher’s most memorable outfit from the 1995 romance/comedy classic. As you may know, Cher Horowitz (played by Alicia Silverstone) is known for her fashionable looks from the film. Seriously, she even had a rotating closet. But, it was her bright yellow and plaid blazer/skirt look that has gone down in the film’s history. And, Duff is just one of the many stars who’s recreated the ensemble. — So, take a look through our attached gallery to see Kris Jenner, 63, Dove Cameron, 22, and more stars channeling Cher’s yellow look in many different ways!

We can’t talk about Clueless fashion without mentioning Dove Cameron. Incase you haven’t heard, the Disney Channel star will portray Cher Horowitz in the new Clueless musical, which will play at New York City’s Pershing Square Signature Center from December 11 through January 12. Although details and previews for the musical have been under wraps, the actress/singer gave us an incredible preview on November 29, 2018.

Hilary Duff holds hands with her son Luca, as they exit a Target store in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, December 1. Her boyfriend, Matthew Koma was also present during the shopping trip.

Cameron posted a photo of herself wearing and identical replica of Cher’s yellow plaid mini skirt and matching blazer. — Her look matched the film’s, with Cameron also wearing the white T-shirt, cropped cardigan, knee socks, and heels. The singer went the extra mile and even held onto a hot pink fluffy-top pen, just like Cher’s in the film. And, it’s unanimous — Dove Cameron nailed it!