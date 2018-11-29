‘Floribama Shore’: Nilsa Reveals Why She Struggled To Keep It ‘Casual’ With Gus — Plus, More Show Scoop

Season 2 of ‘Floribama Shore’ continues on Nov. 29, and we got EXCLUSIVE scoop from the cast members about what’s to come — from fighting with Logan, to Nilsa and Gus’ drama…and everything in between!

When we last saw the Floribama Shore cast, they guys were about to get into a brawl with Kortni Gilson’s ex, Logan, at the bar — and we’ll finally see how the whole thing was resolved (or…maybe not resolved) when the show returns for the second half of season two on Nov. 29. No matter how many times Kortni and her roommates tried to get rid of Logan this season, he kept coming back, but as annoying as it was, it worked wonders for the cast’s relationships. “We do come together as a family [this season],” Nilsa Prowant teased to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “And I think we can thank Logan for that. You’ll see that play out.”

“One thing is, there’s nothing that brings us together more than a fight,” Codi Butts added. “Even during the first season, with the dollar draft beer people, and then this Logan thing, and other fights in general, it’s like…we are each other’s back.” Aside from drama with Logan, though, there was also tons of drama between the roommates themselves this season…particularly Nilsa and Gus Smyrnios, who finally agreed to a ‘friends with benefits’ relationship after weeks of sexual tension. “We continue to go back and forth,” Nilsa admitted. “That’s going to be really hard to watch play out, because when I like someone…I like a LOT. So it’s going to be hard to see myself back and be vulnerable like that again.”

In our interview, Jeremiah Buoni pointed out that the big question everyone has is: “Are they going to hunch or not?” Well, Nilsa promised we’ll find out once and for all in the upcoming episodes! However, she also revealed that she had a lot of trouble keeping things casual in her relationship with Gus like they originally agreed to.

“I thought, friends with benefits…I can do that!,” she explained. “I’ve been friends with benefits and didn’t catch feelings! But I’ve never lived with someone I was having friends with benefits with. I didn’t take that into consideration that I still have to wake up the next day in the bedroom next to him, whether or not he brings another girl home. It’s supposed to be casual, but I’ve never been in the situation where I lived with that person and see it right in front of me. Normally, when you do friends with benefits, you don’t have to SEE it. If you don’t choose to go to the same bar they’re going to that night, you don’t have to be around it or know about it. But I would have to know everything he was doing. I couldn’t handle it. I didn’t think about it like that.” She also confirmed that emotions “do” get involved in her relationship with Gus during the second half of season two. Uh-oh!

Meanwhile, the rest of season two will also delve into the relationship between Jeremiah and Kortni. Earlier in the season, Kortni admitted she was developing feelings for Jeremiah, but he didn’t reciprocate. “I feel like I was very upfront with Kortni,” he told us. “I told her I love her like asister, and we had that bond, but she’s basically a bro. She’s not somebody I have romantic feelings towards, but I do consider her very close to me.”

Jeremiah promised that we’ll get to see the pair talk things out again later this season, too. “I had to reiterate where I was coming from and what I was looking for out of the relationship,” he said. “She was getting confused about where my feelings were. She was attracted to me, especially after the stuff that happened with Logan.”

Then, of course, there’s Candace Rice and her boyfriend, Gator. Earlier this season, Candace revealed to her roommates that Gator got physical with her before she left to film, and she told us that we’ll see how things turn out before the end of the season. Floribama Shore airs Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. on MTV — right after Jersey Shore!