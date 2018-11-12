‘Floribama Shore’ Trailer: Gus & Nilsa Finally Take Their Relationship To The Next Level

The second half of ‘Floribama Shore’s second season is on its way, and we have the EXCLUSIVE first look at what’s to come. From a trip to Mexico to a steamy Gus and Nilsa hookup — things are getting even more wild. Watch here!

After a brief hiatus, Floribama Shore returns on an all new night (Thursdays) on Nov. 29, and from this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, it looks like the cast will NOT disappoint. When we last left the cast, Nilsa Prowant and Gus Smyrnios had finally agreed to give into their feelings and begin a “friends with benefits” relationship in the house. However, after Gus’ fight with Nilsa’s best friend, Aimee Hall, the romance was put on the back burner a bit.

Well, things definitely heat up between the two again when the show returns — the trailer even shows them in bed together! “Gus hunched Nilsa!?!?!” someone can be heard asking in the sneak peek, while Jeremiah Buoni looks on, stunned. It sure looks that way! Plus, the roommates head to Mexico, and it appears that things get even more out of control when they’re out of the country. From free-falling, to riding camels and getting crazy in the club, it sure seems like this trip has a WHOLE lot to offer.

While the first half of season 2 was full of drama, this trailer shows that the second half will be more about the FUN! Along with Gus, Nilsa, Aimee and Jeremiah, Floribama Shore also stars Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Kirk Medas and Candace Rice.

New episodes of will air on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. beginning on Nov. 29 — right after Jersey Shore!