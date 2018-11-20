‘Floribama Shore’ Super Sneak Peek: Logan Gets Arrested, Nilsa Seduces Gus & More

With just over a week to go until ‘Floribama Shore’ returns, we have your EXCLUSIVE look at everything that’s coming up in the rest of season two. Watch the SUPER sneak peek here to see Candace find herself, Nisa and Gus find each other, and much more!

Season 2 of Floribama Shore continues on Nov. 29, and there’s a whole lot of drama to come. In the EXCLUSIVE sneak peek below, we’re showing you some major highlights of what’s to come. In case you forgot, part one of season two left off with the guys going head-to-head with Kortni Gilson’s ex-boyfriend, Logan, in a bar. Well, it looks like the day after that fight, the boys run into Logan at the barber shop…and he continues to chirp them. Eventually, Logan gets the karma that’s coming to him though — Kortni’s mom calls her to let her know he’d gotten ARRESTED and would be spending a night in jail!

“Now that Logan’s in jail, I actually feel, like, a relief,” Kortni admits in the clip. “I feel like I’m gonna have a pretty good night because I don’t have to worry about seeing his crazy ass.” Speaking of boyfriends, Candace Rice is still figuring out where she stands with her man, Gator, when the show returns. “Gator thinks dysfunction is love,” she explains to some of her roommates. “That’s not what it is to me. I want to be in a relationship where I’m at peace.” Once again, Candace’s pals make it clear to her that she shouldn’t feel pressured to stay with Gator. “Candace, I think you’re wasting your time,” Codi Butts admits. “You deserve so much btter. You know what you’re worth and that’s not it.” Awww!

Then, of course, there’s the drama between Gus Smyrnios and Nilsa Prowant. Earlier this season, the pair agreed to have a friends with benefits relationship, but that was put on the back burner when Gus got into a fight with Nilsa’s BFF, Aimee Hall. As you’ll see in the sneak peek, though — we definitely haven’t seen the end of Gus and Nilsa. They even get into bed together, and she begs him to hookup with her!

“It’s just…there’s already this much feelings involved and we haven’t even done it yet,” Gus argues. “What do you think it’s going to be like after?” Nilsa isn’t having it, and fights back, “Just listen to your heart. Don’t listen to your head.”

We’ll start seeing how this all plays out when Floribama Shore returns to MTV on the show’s NEW night, Thursdays. Season 2 continues on Nov. 29 at 9:00 p.m., right after Jersey Shore!