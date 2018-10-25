‘How Far Is Tattoo Far?’: ‘Floribama Shore’s Nilsa Vows To Help Aimee Find Her Confidence

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of ‘How Far Is Tattoo Far?,’ Nilsa and Aimee from ‘Floribama Shore’ reveals the inspiration for the ink they’ve chosen for each other. Watch here!

Nilsa Prowant and Aimee Hall from MTV’s hit show Floribama Shore are crossing over to one of the network’s other new shows, How Far Is Tattoo Far?, on Oct. 25. On the show, which is hosted by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Nico Tortorella, friends and family members design tattoos for each other that the other doesn’t get to see until the ink is actually ON them permanently! So, Nilsa and Aimee will be designing one another’s tats on this week’s episode, and we have an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek below!

In the preview, we see Nilsa and Aimee discussing their ideas for what they want to ink on each other with the hosts, and both have very important messages they want to get across with their designs. “I feel like, with Aimee, she really takes what everyone says to heart,” Nilsa explains. “I wish she would just stop reading all the negative comments on social media. My goal with the tattoo design is to teach Aimee that she should not care what trolls on Instagram say, because I think she is beautiful.”

As for Aimee, she wants Nilsa to get in touch with her inner beauty with the tattoo. “What annoys me about Nilsa is she’s all about her looks,” Aimee says. “Her lips, her eyelashes, her boobs. But at the end of the day, Nilsa is super loyal and she is a down ass b****. I’m here to remind Nilsa that she’s not just a pretty girl.”

We’ll have to wait and see what the girls design for each other when the full episode airs on MTV at 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 25. Meanwhile, Floribama Shore just finished airing its second season earlier this month.