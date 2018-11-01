Ariana Grande Throws Major Shade At Pete Davidson After Failed Engagement Joke

Such shade! Ariana Grande is dissing Pete Davidson for making jokes about their failed relationship and broken engagement. We’ve got her savage tweet.

Ariana Grande has broken her silence about how Pete Davidson has been making jokes about their failed engagement. The singer tweeted out a savage diss towards her ex after he used their doomed romance as humor in promos for the latest Saturday Night Live. “For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh,” she tweeted after a promo video that dropped on Nov. 1, where the 24-year-old comedian introdcced himself musical guest and total stranger Maggie Rogers and asked if she wanted to get married. It was a total slap at to how he and Ariana got engaged in early June after just a few weeks of dating.

The 25-year-old knew that what she put out on Twitter was total shade at Pete, adding, “thank u, next.” Pete initially savored the attention and next level of fame he got from going as an SNL bit player to Ari’s fiance. But he eventually soured over it, going out in gas masks and other things to cover his face as the paparazzi trailed them around New York over the summer. Still, Pete used his clout with being Ariana’s guy in the opening episode of the SNL season, joking that she paid the monthly $60,000 rent for their place while all he had to do was stock the fridge.

It wasn’t really the best time to be throwing Ariana’s name around, because she was supposed to be the musical guest for the SNL season 44 opener on Sept. 29. But had to back out after she was still too overcome with emotion from ex-BF of two years Mac Miller’s death on Sept. 7 from a suspected drug overdose. Ari was still suffering from PTSD following the deadly bombing at her Manchester, England concert in May of 2017, and Mac’s death left her in a fragile emotional place.

for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2018

thank u, next — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2018

Ari’s tweet to Pete about being essentially being a clout chaser by bringing up their relationship shows that the fire is back in the superstar. Her fans — many of whom were not on board with her out of nowhere romance with Pete — are LOVING that she’s coming for him. One posted a GIF of Ari holding a white board and on it wrote “Tea got spilled, facts got spoken, we’re all shook now.” Another wrote “DRAG PETE SIS DRAG HIM.” “I didn’t expect girlie to start the night like this lmaoo! my wig!” another shocked fan responded. “Shady Ariana? I STAN” another excitedly responded. “DRAG HIM through the DAMN MUD,” one fan cheered while another added, “Yaasss! Watch the new SNL promo. Tea has been spilled.”