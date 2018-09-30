Pete Davidson Jokes About Switching Ariana Grande’s Birth Control Wit Tic Tacs On ‘Weekend Update’

Fans are upset after Pete Davidson joked about switching Ariana Grande’s birth control with Tic Tacs on ‘SNL’s Weekend Update. Watch the moment go down here.

Weekend Update is back! And stopping by to talk with Colin Jost was none other than Pete Davidson, who chatted with the co-host mostly about how life has been different since his engagement to Ariana Grande. In addition to talking about receiving death threats and comparing his treatment to that of Batkid, Pete made one joke that some felt went too far. “Last night I switched her birth control with Tic Tacs. I believe in us and all, but I just want to make sure that she can’t go anywhere,” he remarked. Twitter user @FemmeFictionale remarked, “Pete Davidson has been pretty funny… except for the birth control swapped with tic tacs joke. Don’t listen to #SNL , guys. DO NOT MESS WITH A WOMAN’S BIRTH CONTROL. WE NEED THAT STUFF.” Watch the viral moment below!

Meanwhile, Michael and Colin suffered some backlash from their hosting duties at the 2018 Emmys. “I keep wondering why I am yawning and want to turn this off midway through, and of course, it’s because I’m getting my usual Jost/Che Weekend Update Syndrome,” @fuggirls tweeted. “That could have been worse. Someone could have died,” @damienholobrook tweeted. Some fans even felt that Chrissy Teigen was seen cringing during their opening.

On the last Weekend Update from the previous season, Kenan Thompson portrayed the viral memorable Bishop Michael Curry from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding. “Did you see it?” he asked the crowd. “It was tough man, real tough. I preached and I testified and I yelled while 500 stuffy English people looked at me… It felt like somebody opened a chicken and waffles kiosk in the middle of a Pottery Barn.”

We'll keep you posted with all of the latest Weekend Update news.