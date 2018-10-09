Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Finalize Prenup To Protect Her $45 Million Fortune

Ariana Grande might have rushed into an engagement with Pete Davidson, but she’s going to protect her $45 million fortune before they marry. We’ve got details on their prenuptial agreement.

Ariana Grande‘s no dummy when it comes to protecting her $45 million fortune. Unlike Justin Bieber who reportedly married Hailey Baldwin without a prenup to secure his estimated $250 million net worth, Ariana, 25, and fiance Pete Davidson, 24, are in the process of finalizing a prenuptial agreement PEOPLE reports. Pete doesn’t exactly make bank from his gig on Saturday Night Live while Ari is one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Even though they rushed into getting engaged after only three weeks of dating, the singer is playing it smart when it comes to making sure her money is safe in the event that their marriage is unsuccessful.

Pete joked about how he’s totally down with a prenup during the season opener of SNL during Weekend Update and made light of how she pays all the bills in their relationship.“Obviously I wanted one, you know, so God forbid we split up and then she takes half my sneakers,” he snarked. “No look, I’m totally comfortable being with a successful woman; I think it’s dope. I live at her place. She pays like 60 grand for rent, and all I have to do is, like, stock the fridge.”

Almost immediately after getting engaged, Ariana plopped down a whopping $16 million for a New York apartment for the couple. It was a definite upgrade for Pete to suddenly be thrust into the singer’s luxury lifestyle. He thinks he knows of a way to make sure he still gets some of Ariana’s money should they divorce — a baby! “Last night I switched her birth control with Tic Tacs,” he joked on SNL. “I believe in us and all, but you know, I just want to make sure that she can’t go anywhere.” Ariana revealed in August that the pair plan to wed in 2019 and gushed to Good Morning America that “He just ticks every box, and it gets better every day.”