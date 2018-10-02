Lily-Rose Depp & Timothée Chalamet: Why Her Dad Johnny’s ‘Extra Happy’ She’s Dating Him

Lily-Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet are reportedly Hollywood’s hottest new couple and Lily-Rose’s dad, Johnny Depp, is thrilled about the new relationship for a very good reason.

Johnny Depp, 55, is loving his 19-year-old daughter, Lily-Rose Depp‘s new reported relationship with Timothee Chalamet, 22, because he believes the new couple are a perfect match. Since the two have a lot in common, the actor trusts in Lily’s decisions about dating and feels she picked a winner with Timothee! “Johnny gives Lily a lot of respect and freedom, he thinks she’s brilliant and totally trusts her choices,” a source close to Johnny EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She absolutely has his blessing when it comes to dating Timothee, especially because they both speak fluent French. Johnny is very proud that Lily’s bilingual so the fact that she’s found a boyfriend in America that she can speak French with is a big deal, that makes Johnny extra happy. It’s still a very new relationship and Johnny isn’t one to push himself into Lily’s life but when she’s ready to bring Timothee home, Johnny will welcome him with open arms.”

Dating rumors about Lily-Rose and Timothee first started after they were spotted getting cozy and making out in New York City. Between eyewitnesses to their outings and photos of the two looking close, we think it’s safe to say the young stars have found something special in each other and it’s always a good thing when Dad approves!

Lily-Rose and Timothee most likely got to know each other while they were filming their upcoming Netflix original film The King. Although it could be intimidating to date the daughter of such a Hollywood icon, it turns out this isn’t Timothee’s first time in the position. Before Lily-Rose, the hunky star dated none other than the legendary Madonna‘s daughter, Lourdes Leon! We wish him and Lily-Rose the best in their new romance.