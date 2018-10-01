Timothée Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp Spotted Making Out In NYC: Hot New Couple? They Looked ‘In Love’

Sorry Oliver. ‘Call Me by Your Name’ star Timothée Chalamet was reportedly engaging in prolonged PDA with Lily-Rose Depp in NYC on Oct. 1! See more evidence of their rumored relationship, here.

A couple may have manifested from every indie teenager’s dreams. Timothée Chalamet, 22, and Lily-Rose Depp, 19, appeared to be a “new young couple in love” before taking a pause from their stroll in New York City to make out on Oct. 1, according to Us Weekly. “They were walking down the street and he stopped her and pulled her close,” the eyewitness said, claiming it happened at 10 a.m. “They started making out for a while, for over a minute.” And this isn’t the only time a spy has caught the Call Me by Your Name Star in public with Johnny Depp’s daughter.

On the same day, Instagram fan account @tchalametttt posted a photo of Timothée with his arms around Lily-Rose…or at least, that’s who the account is claiming the woman to be, since her back was turned against the camera. But you could see the faces of The King co-stars’ clearly in a post from Sept. 30! In it, Lily-Rose’s arm is touching Timothée’s side at the Mud coffee shop in NYC, revealing a flirty vibe between these two actors. And the photographic evidence of this potential couple doesn’t stop there. Timothée and Lily-Rose were pictured strolling through the city’s Central Park in another post from Sept. 30.

If the rumors are true, this wouldn’t be the first time Timothée has dated the daughter of an icon. His last public relationship dated back to 2013 with his high school mate Lourdes Leon, 21, whose mom is none other than Madonna! Meanwhile, Lily-Rose’s last romantic partner was model Ash Stymest, whom she reportedly split with in April, according to Just Jared. While this seems to give the green light for a relationship between Timothée and Lily-Rose, who just wrapped filming their Netflix original The King, don’t expect the half-French dream boy to take the traditional route when it comes to dating. “Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established,” Timothée told W magazine in an interview published on Jan. 8, after being unable to recall his first date. “You can always see people on early date behavior.”

So, are we just seeing “early date behavior” here, or an official new couple? We’ll keep you updated!