Johnny Depp Turns 55: See His Transformation From Teen Hunk To Total Rocker

Happy birthday, Johnny Depp! The actor has been a staple in the film industry for quite some time now, and we’re looking back at all his changing looks over the years as he turns 55. Check it out!

It’s been more than 30 years since Johnny Depp made his acting debut in 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, and he’s been through a LOT since then. Of course, the actor got his major big break in 21 Jump Street, which he starred on from 1987-1990. Johnny was the ultimate teen heartthrob in the series, and was definitely one of the hottest actors of his time! After that, he started getting cast in big movies, and is always incredibly dedicated to portraying his characters as accurately as possible.

With such varying roles over the years, Johnny has changed quite a bit over time. Although he doesn’t consider himself a method actor, Johnny has been known to lose weight, bulk up and/or change his appearance when a movie requires it. In 2015, he also formed the rock band, Hollywood Vampires, and his persona as a rockstar is a whole other story! In fact, Johnny is actually on tour with the band right now, and when he was photographed earlier this month, fans were pretty concerned by his appearance.

The 55-year-old looked gaunt and rather frail, and a lot of people took to social media to comment on his weight loss. However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Johnny is unbothered by all the concern. “He is telling friends that this is the look he is going with for the band,” our insider explained. “Everything he does is a role and he is stressing to everyone that this is his rockstar look.”

