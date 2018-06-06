Johnny Depp Reportedly Has Dropped 25lbs. In 7 Months — What’s Wrong With Him?

Johnny Depp’s new sickly appearance shocked fans around the world, and the actor has reportedly lost more than 20 pounds in just a few months. On top of that, his ‘rockstar lifestyle’ has many concerned for his health!

What’s going on with Johnny Depp? The 54-year-old actor looked frail when posing with a fan on May 27, leading many to wonder if he was having a health crisis. Though he apparently lost weight for his role in Richard Says Goodbye, where he plays a terminally ill professor, a source tells In Touch magazine that Johnny’s sickly appearance is also due to him not taking care of himself. “He still lives a rockstar lifestyle. He drinks and smokes…the list goes on. He’s got to stop.”

It doesn’t help that Johnny is literally living like a hard rocker, as the shocking photo was taken while he was on tour with his band, Hollywood Vampires. The poor diet and touring (which is notoriously rough on a person’s body) seems to have had an effect on him. Dr. Daryl Gioffre, a nutrition expert, estimated that Johnny weighed about 145 pounds. When comparing the thin Johnny from a picture of the Pirates of the Caribbean star at the Nov. 2 London premiere of Murder on the Orient Express, the expert estimated that Johnny has dropped 25 pounds in seven months.

“He’s smoking, drinking and partying – he’s his own worse enemy,” an insider tells In Touch, while a source tells the publication that Depp is “an emotional wreck” whose life is “in a free fall.” Since the split from Amber Heard, 32, where the actress accused him of physical and psychological abuse, Johnny has reportedly become a bit reclusive. “He sees himself as the victim of ‘piranhas,’ as he calls them and that Hollywood is after him,” an insider tells In Touch. Johnny reportedly “stays up late at night playing music or drinking, sleeps through the day and keeps to himself mostly.” The publication claims that Johnny reached out to Amber and Vanessa Paradis, the mother of his two kids, for comfort. Amber allegedly “blew him off” while Vanessa has “been keeping him at arm’s length,” according to In Touch’s source.

With the entire world worrying about Johnny, the 21 Jump Street star is shrugging off all the fuss. Though he dropped the weight for Richard Says Goodbye, Johnny thinks this look is perfect for his band, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that this pale, think appearance is his “rockstar look” that’s an homage to one of his idols, Keith Richards. “It is a bother with his buddies but not to Johnny at all.”