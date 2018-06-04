Amber Heard Looks Hotter Than Ever In Sexy White Swimsuit As Fans Fear For Ex Johnny Depp’s Health

Amber Heard showed off her perfect figure in a bathing suit as fans have been concerned about her ex, Johnny Depp’s health, after a shocking photo of him surfaced over the weekend!

Amber Heard, 32, is living her best life vacationing on a tropical island! The actress showed off her perky derrière in a white swimsuit on Instagram during her vacay, writing “Hard to leave this place” in pink script over the pic. Rocking twin french braids and a pair of big, round shades, Amber looked like she didn’t have a worry in the world — not even about her ex, Johnny Depp, who everyone else seems to be worried about! Amber’s ex was spotted over the weekend looking incredibly thin and frail in a fan photo. Some pointed out that he’s on tour with his band, Hollywood Vampires, and wouldn’t be performing if he wasn’t in good health. Of course, he and Amber have also had a tumultuous few years, with their divorce finalizing in January 2017, after Amber accused him of domestic abuse.

While Depp’s attorney said Amber’s claim was “to secure a premature financial resolution” in the divorce, she ended up donating the money won to multiple charities. The actress is incredibly active in humanitarian causes, taking to Instagram just a week ago to plead for donations to save the life of a young, sick Syrian refugee. She also has just been named a L’Oreal Paris global spokeswoman! “I feel like these woman represent a voice, a power, a movement, an opinion,” Heard told PeopleStyle. “Over the years I’ve always thought to not just be an actor, but to use my voice as a platform for good to make the world a slightly, slightly better place and empower women the best that I can.”

She added, “This is a brand I could identify with and has an inherent message that is more than just selling beauty products. Now, more than ever, I feel like their tagline “Because You’re Worth It” resonates today.” Love that!