Gallery
Hollywood Life

Melania Trump, Meghan Markle & More Stars Wearing Heels While Gardening, Playing Sports & More

Melania Trump Gardening Heels
Shutterstock
Melania Trump, Richard Emory Gatchell Jr., Mary Jean Eisenhower. From left, President James Monroe's fifth generation grandson Richard Emory Gatchell, Jr., first lady Melania Trump, and President Dwight Eisenhower's granddaughter Mary Jean Eisenhower, participate in a presidential tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. The sapling was grown from the Eisenhower Oak and replaces a tree which blew down during a windstorm earlier this year. Additionally, this year marks the 200th anniversary of President Monroe's family moving back into the White House after the British set fire to it during the War of 1812First Lady Tree Planting, Washington, USA - 27 Aug 2018
Meghan Duchess of SussexCoach Core Awards, Loughborough University, UK - 24 Sep 2018WEARING OSCAR DE LA RENTA JACKET AND ALTUZARRA TROUSERS
Donald J. Trump and Melania TrumpUS President Donald J. Trump and Frst Lady depart again for Texas, Washington, USA - 02 Sep 2017US President Donald J. Trump (C-R) walks with First Lady Melania Trump (C-L) prior to their departure by the 'Marine One' helicopter from the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 02 September 2017. The US President and First Lady are reported to travel again to Texas to visit individuals impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
Catherine Duchess of CambridgeCatherine Duchess of Cambridge visits St Andrew's School in Pangbourne, Berkshire, Britain - 30 Nov 2012The Duchess of Cambridge at St Andrew's School, where Her Royal Highness attended school from 1986 till 1995. The 30th November is St. Andrew's Day, and the school traditionally observes a day of activities and festivities to mark the occasion.The Duchess visited the Pre-Prep school for Under-5s. The Duchess opened a new Astroturf playing field by unveiling a plaque. The Duchess, who played hockey at St Andrew's, used this opportunity to meet members of the school's current hockey team. The Duchess then toured the school privately and watched the School's 'Progressive Games', which are traditional games played indoors by the School's teachers and students on St Andrew's Day View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Reporter

Wearing heels while gardening? While playing sports?? Some celebs will never take off their heels, and we have the pics to prove it. See them here!

Practicality be damned; sometimes celebrities just want to wear heels wherever they go! That’s why you see divas like Mariah Carey flexing in sky-high pumps in the gym, or models like Brooklyn Decker strolling in the sand at the beach in wedges. Sometimes, though, it’s a requirement for being in the public eye. Take royal sisters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle! Kate’s the OG of wearing heels literally everywhere, and since she’s become the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan’s followed suit.

We were totally in awe when Meghan showed off her sporting skills on September 24 wearing towering heels. While she and husband Prince Harry attended the Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University, Meghan took a chance to toss the basketball around, and managed to stay upright in her designer pumps. What a pro! Kate has a habit of dominating during sports in the most impractical of outfits. The Duchess of Cambridge played field hockey with kids at St. Andrew’s school in 2012, and gave them a run for their money in heeled boots and a dress! Now that’s talent.

Then there’s Melania Trump. The FLOTUS is always in five-inch heels, but she’s not usually commended for it. Recently, she was seen gardening on the White House lawn in her Louboutins. And we mean getting down and dirty in the garden, planting a tree — not just watering some flowers. It’s actually pretty impressive that she managed to get out of there alive, and not trapped forever with her heels stuck in the soil! Never forget her “disaster heels,” either. She was criticized for visiting victims of Hurricane Harvey in her pumps, and later flood victims in Louisiana. Not her best sartorial moment!

Meghan Markle Sports Heels
Shutterstock

For more pics of your favorite celebs wearing heels where they really shouldn’t, like Gigi Hadid, Bryce Dallas Howard, and even Caitlyn Jenner, scroll through our gallery above! These pics are too crazy to believe!