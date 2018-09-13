‘World of Dance’ Finale: Watch Past Winner Les Twins’ Amazing Surprise Performance

Let’s hear it for Les Twins! The ‘World Of Dance’ Season 1 winners took the stage last night for an insane surprise performance, and they showed just why they deserved that $1 million prize last year!

It was a fierce and competitive night last night for the World Of Dance season 2 finale! The lives of The Lab crew were changed forever as they took home the $1 million winning prize and claimed first place over the three other acts in the different divisions. It wasn’t all crazy competition, though! Les Twins, made up of Laurent Nicolas and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, surprised the crowd with an electric performance to a remix of “Finesse” by Bruno Mars. The French identical twins took home the first place prize last season on World Of Dance, and admitted to the crowd last night that the experience changed their lives forever.

As Les Twins did their choreography first together, in the middle of the stage, before splitting up and showing off their moves one at a time. Judge Jennifer Lopez was absolutely vibing with the twins during their performance, putting on her stank face and bobbing her head along. The guys brought in their iconic, slow-mo robotic choreo and added in some legend Michael Jackson-inspired moves. The whole time we couldn’t help but wonder… how do they move their feet so fast?! These guys are amazing!

Season 1 favorites Keone and Mari paired up with Kinjaz for another throwback performance in the fun-filled finale. But truly, the most stand-out moment of the night was The Lab’s final performance to John Mayer‘s “Waiting On The World To Change.” The typically down and dirty hip-hop crew changed things up and showed a more vulnerable, delicate side, which originally threw off the judges. However, their execution of the choreography that showed the importance of showing love to your community secured them the top spot in the competition. Truly, the 15 member crew, ages 8 to 16, from West Covina, CA knocked it out of the park. Congrats to The Lab!