The Lab: 5 Things To Know About The ‘World Of Dance’ Junior Crew In The Finals

The Lab has torn up the ‘World Of Dance’ stage week after week, and now they’re vying for the $1 million dollar prize in the season finale! Here’s what you need to know about the unstoppable crew.

The Lab has been frontrunners throughout this season of World of Dance, coming out on the top of their Junior Team division. Now, they’re competing for the number one spot against Michael Dameski, Charity & Andres and S-Rank to win season 2 of World of Dance and $1 million! Hailing from LA, this crew of 8 to 16 year olds doesn’t seem to be backing down, especially after absolutely slaying their Divisional Final performance. Here’s everything to know about The Lab!

1. The Lab first tried out for World Of Dance in Season 1!

That’s right! You may have recognized The Lab, because they were the highest-scoring Junior Team in the first season of World Of Dance. After they were sent home in The Cut round, they worked hard to come back and be better than ever.

2. The Lab recently added five new members to their crew.

They may look like they’ve been dancing together their whole lives, but The Lab recently introduced five new members to their crew! This brought their team to 15 dancers, and allows them to do more tricks and flips.

3. The West Covina-based crew has won every single hip hop competition in the last year.

That’s not a joke! The Lab has taken home first place in every single hip hop competition they’ve entered in the last year, in preparation to come out on top in World Of Dance. This crew isn’t messing around!

4. The Lab received a 100 from one of the judges and moved Derek Hough to tears with their performance.

The crew is legit when it comes to their choreography and storytelling. Their Cut performance was so on-point, Ne-Yo gave them a 100 and Derek Hough teared up. “The most beautiful thing about that is having people around you that support you and who love you. I just have to commend you on that,” Derek told them following their dance to “Cold Water” by Justin Bieber. “You guys are so powerful as a team and as dancers and creators. And now I can get the emotional part out of the way. You guys are just so special. Well done.”

5. Several children in The Lab come from broken homes.

Last year, World Of Dance shed light on the mission of The Lab Creative Arts Studio in Los Angeles, which is the home base of The Lab crew. The studio focuses on helping children in the LA and Orange County area who have struggles at home. The website calls it a place where “eager minds are motivated, educated and inspired to discover their talent and become empowered to shape their future!”

Tune in tonight for the season finale of World Of Dance at 9:00 PM ET to see The Lab take on Michael Dameski, Andres and Charity and S-Rank!