‘World Of Dance’: Charity & Andres Reveal They Still Have Surprises In Store Ahead Of Divisional Final

Charity & Andres have been frontrunners since their ‘World of Dance’ audition. The Junior duo talk to HL about the epic surprises in their next performance!

There is truly nothing stopping Charity and Andres from reaching the top of the ranks on World of Dance, on which they’re competing to win $1 million. They were the first this season to receive a perfect score, and have continued to thrill the judges with their one-of-a-kind choreography week after week. The teen duo spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY ahead of their Divisional Final performance and teased the tricks and choreo they have to come! “There are some things we hope blows people away!” Andres said of their upcoming performance. “It will be a completely different feel from the routines that we have already brought!” Charity added.

The two hail from Utah and were mostly unknown before bringing their incredible skill to light on World Of Dance this season. “We would love for this to become our lives,” Andres revealed, looking ahead. “We would love to make a living dancing and our goal is to share with the world the love and passion we have for dance. Hopefully it inspires people because it is an art, at the end of the day, and we want the art to move people.” Charity and Andres’s routines have certainly been moving, filled with emotion and never-before-scene choreography that has captivated viewers and the judges. ” we like to dive in and really get specific and dive into the story a lot. We don’t like to do anything without purpose and meaning,” Charity said. “Each move has to tell something in the story and if people are invested, then they catch on and understand our story, and that is our motive for all of our routines. We don’t do something unless it means something!”

Tune in tonight to watch Charity and Andres battle for a spot in the final, on World of Dance at 9 PM ET!