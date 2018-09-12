‘World Of Dance’ Finale Live Blog: Which Act Will Win Season 2?

Can you believe this is it?! Season 2 of ‘World Of Dance’ is coming to an end, and only one of the final four can take home the $1 million prize! Follow along on our Live Blog to see who will win ‘World Of Dance!’

Refresh this page for live updates on the World of Dance finale!

Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo have a big night ahead — their scores will decide whether S-Rank, Charity & Andres, The Lab or Michael Dameski will win the $1 million dollar, number one prize! Are you freaking out?! We’re freaking out. Following a fun montage of the judges and host Jenna Dewan having a dance off, the competition kicked off for one final time this season! Tonight, each competitor will dance to a song picked for them by the judges, and then one they chose themselves.

First, Junior Division contemporary winners Charity & Andres took the stage. They were mentored by Derek, who chose “Ain’t No Sunshine” for the pair to perform. While Charity still has a broken toe, the two said they would bring their A-game! Rocking a yellow dress, Charity was literal sunshine, and the pair started off the choreography separately, each doing different moves — Charity doing pirouettes over and over again in the back of the stage. The two then came back together in a lift and went into their signature twists and turns we love so much. At one point. Charity straddled Andres’s shoulder and he flipped her then pulled her through his legs. We must say this “Ain’t No Sunshine” remix was a perfect choice for the two by Derek! “You guys are dancing like you’ve won a million dollars!” Ne-Yo complimented, and the judges totally agreed. For this dance, Charity & Andres received a 92 from Ne-Yo, 96 from J.Lo and 95 from Derek, giving them a 94.3 average.

S-Rank was next up for the judges choice challenge, and their mentor J.Lo chose the jam “Headband” by B.o.B. She added that she wanted them to dig deeper into their story and personalities when they took the stage. Melvin, the group leader played his crew like a symphony director, moving each of them with a swipe of his hands — this was literally Fantasia, World of Dance style. The judges were on their feet screaming for the crew, while the other competitors had their jaws on the floor backstage watching. “Probably one of your best routines of the year!” J.Lo told S-Rank. Yes! When it came to scores, Ne-Yo gave them a 91, J.Lo gave them a 95, and Derek a 93. S-Rank’s total came to 93.0, keeping Charity & Andres in first place.

Michael Dameski and Jenna Dewan got together for a mentoring session and the Step Up actress gave the former Billy Elliot star Ed Sheeran‘s “Dive” to dance to. We’d like to thank Jenna in advance for giving Michael a song that he definitely needs to do his high jumps to! Michael pulled out all the stops with the performance! It was emotional and filled with his incredible choreography. Using a letter, Michael told a story of a broken heart — something he admitted he recently experienced. Ne-Yo scored Michael a 95, J.Lo gave him a high 97, and Derek a 95. This sent Michael to first place with a 95.7!

Junior Team Division winners The Lab have come so far since last year on World of Dance, when they were sent home in The Cut round. Now, in season 2, they’re coming off a perfect score from each judge in the Divisional Final and are ready to compete in the finals for a milli! Ne-Yo mentored the crew, and he gave The Lab “Work It” by Missy Elliott. The Lab came here to WIN. With three slides, massive facial expressions, tight choreography that was perfectly in sync, and WOW. “You all went beyond what I expected,” their mentor Ne-Yo said after giving them a standing ovation. When it came time to score them, each judge gave The Lab a 97, sending them straight up to first place!