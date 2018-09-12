Michael Dameski: 5 Things To Know About The ‘World Of Dance’ Season 2 Finalist

Michael Dameski is one of the finalists hoping to win ‘World of Dance’ season 2. Before the finale airs, here’s what you need to know about the talented (and very attractive) dancer!

Michael Dameski is one of the four finalists competing to be crowned the season 2 winner of World of Dance. The 22-year-old Australian native has been a frontrunner from the start and continues to wow us all week after week. So, who is Michael? Here are the key facts you need to know about the World of Dance finalist!

1. Michael’s won So You Think You Can Dance! He is certainly no stranger to dancing competitions! Michael won the Australian version of So You Think You Can Dance in 2014. Now he’s set his sights on winning the epic second season of World of Dance!

2. He starred on Broadway! Michael’s breakthrough role was the title role of Billy Elliot in Billy Elliot the Musical. He starred in the Broadway production of the beloved musical after playing the iconic role in the Sydney production.

3. Yes, he can sing, too! He showed off his vocals on Broadway for Billy Elliot the Musical. You can catch him singing on his Instagram sometimes as well! Michael has one incredible voice. He’s a double threat!

4. Michael is dancing to an Ed Sheeran song in the finale! NBC released a sneak peek of Michael’s performance before the Sept. 12 grand finale. Michael has come up with an incredible concept. He dances to Ed’s “Dive” as (fake) snow falls around him in the middle of a street. From just the sneak peek alone, Michael is giving it is his all in the finale!

5. He entered his first dancing competition at just 6 years old. Without any formal dance training, young Michael played in the top 10 of the 2001 Australian Dance Idol program.