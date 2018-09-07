Rihanna Feeling ‘Sad’ After Hearing About Chris Brown’s Custody Issues: Thought SHE Would Have His Kids

Rihanna may be long done with Chris Brown, but she still cares about his well-being. We’ve got details on how she’s heartsick over his latest custody issues with baby mama Nia Guzman.

Chris Brown has a major headache on his hands as baby mama Nia Guzman is demanding he triple the amount of child support he currently pays her towards their 4-year-old daughter Royalty. While Rihanna and Breezy have been done for quite a while, it doesn’t mean the “Wild Thoughts” singer doesn’t still doesn’t reminisce about what could have been. “Rihanna one hundred percent wants to be a mom one day and back when she and Chris were together they used to talk about how many kids they would have and how cute they would be. There was a time when Rihanna was sure without a doubt that Chris would be the father of her children,” a source close to RiRi tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It was a little heart-breaking for her when she found out about Chris having a baby with someone else. She always thought that if she and Chris had a baby together it would be adorable and incredibly talented,” our insider continues. Well, even though Royalty isn’t Rihanna’s, Chris sure did produce a really beautiful little girl with Nia. She is absolutely adorable and inherited her daddy’s talent, belting out 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” at her fourth birthday party.

“As much as she knows that wasn’t meant to be there’s still a part of her that wishes it could have, that they could have had their happy ending and their perfect little family. Hearing about Chris dealing with custody issues makes her a bit sad, it’s hard not to imagine what it could have been like if they’d had a little girl together. It’s not something she dwells on, but the feelings are there so hearing about what’s going on with Chris and Royalty triggers her,” the source adds.

Rihanna doesn’t speak much of Breezy anymore, but revealed in a 2015 Vanity Fair interview that she will always care about him. “Sometimes you just have to walk away. [Now,] I don’t hate him. I will care about him until the day I die. We’re not friends, but it’s not like we’re enemies. We don’t have much of a relationship now,” she candidly revealed.