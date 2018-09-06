Rihanna’s Heart Goes Out To Chris Brown After Royalty’s Mom Demands More Child Support

The new child support demands on Chris Brown are so shocking, even Rihanna gives her sentiments, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why, here!

Chris Brown’s latest legal battle has even Rihanna, 30, sympathizing! Chris’s baby mama Nia Guzman, 35, now wants him to increase his monthly contributions for daughter Royalty, 4, to $18,336, Nia’s laywer Lisa Bloom told People on Sept. 5. Now, Riri’s sticking up for her ex-boyfriend’s abilities as a father, we’ve learned! “Rihanna’s heart goes out to Chris as he deals with his baby mama drama,” a friend of Rihanna’s shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “She has no doubts that Chris loves and supports his daughter. And Rihanna also knows from their time together that being a father was something he’s always wanted, and although she’s not involved in his life anymore, from her perspective he’s been super devoted to his daughter Royalty.”

“Rihanna has no idea what his child support agreement is though, and she has no real interest in those details,” her friend continues. As for what exactly the “Loyal” singer’s child support agreement is, it used to be $2,500 a month, according to People. It then increased to $5,000 at “a recent hearing,” the attorney confirmed with the outlet. But the real drama started when Nia and her attorney requested Chris to hand over $18,336 a month in addition to $190,000 in retroactive payment, because of a “legally mandated guideline child support for someone at Brown’s income level,” the lawyer explained. The 29-year-old performer’s earnings stand at a total of $4,269,067 for the past two years, the outlet reported. Meanwhile, Chis’s documents argue that child support in the double-digits is not in Royalty’s “best interest,” allegedly claiming, “providing a four-year-old with everything she demands could be harmful and is not in her best interest,” The Blast reported on Sept. 2.

And Rihanna believes Chris will ultimately act in Royalty’s interest. “She does however, feel confident that Chris will do the right thing when it comes to supporting his daughter,” Riri’s friend adds. This isn’t surprising, considering with how impressed Rihanna’s been with her ex-boyfriend’s actions as of late, like when he saved a fainting kid at his concert on July 18! Although she split with Chris in 2009 after a violent altercation, Rihanna has since forgiven her controversial ex. And Chris still thinks about what once was, we’ve learned! “Not a day goes by without Chris thinking about Rihanna, he still thinks she’s the most beautiful girl in the world and he truly believes that she’s the love of his life,” a source close to the “Look at me Now” rapper shared EXCLUSIVELY with us on Sept. 4. “Chris tries to live his life without regrets, but he can’t help wishing things had played out differently between him and Rihanna.”