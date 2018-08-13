Wilmer Valderrama: Why He’ll Never Marry Demi Lovato Even Though He Loves Her With All His Heart

Wilmer Valderrama loves Demi Lovato — he’s just not IN love with her. That’s why he’s standing by her side during her recovery, but knows within his heart that they’ll never get married, we’ve learned exclusively.

Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato broke up in 2016, but that doesn’t mean his ex-girlfriend doesn’t have a special place in his heart. If his constant presence at her hospital bedside wasn’t enough proof to make this obvious, Wilmer deeply cares for the woman he dated for six years. Despite the engagement rumors, he’s no longer interested in Demi romantically.

“Wilmer loves Demi with all of his heart, and he will always be there for her, but not in a romantic sense, as they tried that enough times over the years to realize that it would never work out,” a source close to the actor told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The dynamic between them was always kind of off balance, with Wilmer playing the role of caretaker, and Demi the sick girlfriend. As much as he loves her, that’s not what he wants from a relationship.”

That’s totally understandable. Wilmer’s been there through all of Demi’s struggles, including this horrifying medical emergency. Demi was found unresponsive in her home on July 24 after allegedly overdosing. She spent over a week in the hospital in Los Angeles, with Wilmer constantly visiting, and is on her way to rehab. It’s not just Demi, though, who he doesn’t want to be in a relationship with. Wilmer’s content playing the field right now and not having a steady girlfriend, says the source.

“Wilmer’s been dating casually since he and Demi split up, but he hasn’t been involved in any committed relationships,” they told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Wilmer’s been really focused on work and just hasn’t been that interested in getting serious with anyone, and now he wants to be there for Demi as much as he possibly can.” That could explain why Wilmer was spotted with a mystery woman on August 11. They looked happy together while out in Los Angeles, but it’s unclear if it was a date or not. With Demi finally safe, Wilmer can rest easy.

