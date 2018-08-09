Does Wilmer Valderrama Really Want To Marry Demi Lovato After Her Overdose? — The Truth

After a wild report claimed Wilmer Valderrama was longing to marry his ex Demi Lovato following her overdose, fans went wild about a potential engagement! Now, we have the real scoop and you’ve got to hear this!

Did Demi Lovato‘s overdose really make Wilmer Valderrama, 38, realize that he wants to marry her? — The answer is NO, despite a report which has claimed otherwise. “Marriage with Demi at one point in Wilmer’s life was something that was talked about while they were dating,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There were many occasions where he almost popped the question.” However, that was then and this is now. “Wilmer has been broken up with Demi for a while, and even though she is going through a tough time, it’s not giving him thoughts on getting back together with her or to marry her,” the insider says.

There is absolutely no bad blood, the source reveals, noting that Wilmer paid Demi multiple visits in the hospital during her recovery. Ultimately, he just wants the best for his ex, especially in terms of her health. “Wilmer wants Demi to be healthy,” the insider says, explaining, “He wants his friend to live a successful and healthy life.” — “A relationship further than that is not something Wilmer is interested in pursuing right now. Its just not the time to think about anything like that. The matter of Demi getting better and on the right path is everything that is on Wilmer’s mind. Not romance.”

Demi was allegedly found unconscious after a drug overdose inside her Hollywood Hills home after a night of heavy partying with friends on Tuesday, July 24. A friend inside her home called 911, pleading with the dispatcher that they needed to get help as soon as possible. Demi reportedly received Narcan, a lifesaving drug, which counteracts opioids.However, it’s unclear which drug(s) she took. After being admitted to the hospital, Demi’s rep confirmed to HollywoodLife that she was “awake and with her family.” The rep also confirmed that some of the information being reported is “incorrect.” It was originally reported that Demi allegedly overdosed on heroin, however, the report was retracted.

Demi has since agreed to enter rehab, which is where she will travel to when she is released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA. The singer later released a statement on Instagram on August 6, which read in part: “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.” Just one month before her overdose, Demi released a new song titled “Sober,” in which she admitted she was no longer sober from drugs and alcohol after six years.

Demi was on tour amidst her overdose. The singer has since canceled the rest of her “Tell Me You Love Me Tour,” to seek treatment.