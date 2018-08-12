Wilmer Valderrama Spotted With Mystery Woman After Reuniting With Demi Lovato

Wilmer Valderrama was seen out with a mystery woman in Calabasas after recently reuniting with Demi Lovato following her overdose. Is he dating again?

Wilmer Valderrama, 38, was spotted out in Calabasas on Aug. 11 with a mystery brunette! The actor wore a long-sleeved shirt and pants for the outing, while his friend rocked a white tank top, jeans and a wide-rim hat. It’s unclear whether the outing was a date or not.

The outing comes after Valderrama’s recent reunion with ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato, 25. After the singer overdosed at her L.A. home on July 24, the That 70s Show alum rushed to be by her side at Cedars-Sinai and made continuous hospital visits throughout Lovato’s stay.

Lovato left the hospital on Aug. 4 and was then transported to a rehab facility for further treatment. A new report revealed that Valderrama has been keeping in touch with her as she recovers. “Wilmer is continuing to support her and has been actively following up and checking in on her when he can,” a source told Us Weekly.

The insider also revealed that the pair, who dated for six years before splitting in June 2016, never stopped having feelings for each other. “He has made it a priority and they’ve never fallen out of love,” the source said. “Even though they are broken up and not together right now, when a loved one goes through a crisis, your true colors of who you are as a person come out and he has really portrayed himself in the same way that she’s spoken about him in all of her previous public interviews.”