11 Stars Over 40 Showing Off Their Rock-Hard Abs In Swimsuits: Jennifer Lopez & More

These ladies over 40 can rock a bikini as well as anyone half their age! You’ll have MAJOR ab envy when you see their insane six-packs — check out the photos here!

It’s one thing to look hot as hell in a bikini, but it’s another thing to literally have rock-hard abs while wearing a bikini! The women in the gallery above prove that age is just a number when it comes to having killer abs, and they’ve proven it by showing off their toned stomachs in two-piece bathing suits. Just this week, Jennifer Lopez turned 49 years old, but she’s truly looking better than she EVER has! To celebrate her big day, J.LO took a family trip with Alex Rodriguez, her kids and some friends, and she shared some EPIC photos of her bikini bod from the vacay. Seriously, HOW do we get that stomach!?

Of course, we can’t talk about stars over 40 in bikinis without mentioning Elizabeth Hurley. At 53 years old, the actress is not afraid to post bathing suit pics on Instagram quite often, and with a body like that, we don’t blame her! Elizabeth is constantly showing off her abs in bikinis, and we’re green with envy with every new photo. Then, there’s Kelly Ripa, 47, who’s basically the queen of abs. She may be tiny, but that girl is RIPPED! We’ve seen her hit the beach in a bikini plenty of times, and it never ceases to amaze us.

From Heidi Klum to Gwen Stefani to Cindy Crawford and so many more, there’s plenty of more women where these came from! Click through the gallery above to check it out — if this isn’t inspiration to get those ab workouts going, what could be?!