Tekashi69: Cops Reportedly Believe He Was Flaunting $750k Chain & $20k In Cash Before Beatdown

Next time, Tekashi69 better leave the chain at home. Before the ‘Gummo’ rapper was beaten and robbed, he supposedly was showing off some expensively jewelry at a notorious NYC strip club!

Tekashi 6ix9ine (aka Tekashi69 aka Daniel Hernandez, 22) is lucky to be alive, after he was robbed at gunpoint in the early hours of July 22. Yet, could have this terrifying incident been avoided? Before he got held up, Tekashi was hanging out at the CityScapes strip club out in Queens, police sources told Page Six. During his time there, sources say Tekashi was seen wearing a $750,000 chain, which wound up getting snatched during the robbery (along with approximately $15-20k in cash.) Had Tekashi checked his history – and if he wasn’t so infamously arrogant — he might have kept a low profile.

After all, if was at CityScapes where former Knicks player Cleanthony Early was shot and robbed in December 2015. He took a bullet in the right leg after attackers robbed him of everything – his cell phone, gold chains, and the gold in his teeth! Three men, allegedly part of the crew that targeted Cleanthony, were later arrested. Investigators looking into Tekashi’s case will review any possible security footage related to the attack, per Page Six, in hopes of catching these perps.

Tekashi was reportedly being driven home after working on a music video in Brooklyn when a car bumped him from behind. He told the authorities that two men with guns jumped out, stole his driver’s iPhone before kidnapping Tekashi. The assailants then reportedly drove Tekashi to his home, where he called someone to come down with jewelry and cash. Tekashi was allegedly pistol-whipped during the incident, and he wound up checking himself into a Kings County hospital.

While the robbery left Tekashi’s baby mama, Sara, fearing for his life, it appears getting beaten, kidnapped and robbed couldn’t bring Tekashi down. After leaving the hospital, Tekashi spent the day celebrating his new jam with Nicki Minaj. Their collaboration, “Fefe,” dropped the same day as his robbery, and he was spotted getting flirty in the comments section of Ms. Minaj’s Instagram. “Do you still love me after I got beat up?” he asked. After this flirting, he went on Instagram live to thank all his fans. “I want y’all to know that I love y’all. And I’m just happy to be alive, know what I’m saying.”