Tekashi69 Asks Nicki Minaj If She Still Loves Him After Getting ‘Beat Up’ & Thanks His Fans

Tekashi69 narrowly escaped his kidnappers’ clutches and now, he’s not only showing fans some love… he’s also flirting a little with Nicki Minaj. The rapper commented on Nicki’s Instagram post promoting their new music video for “Fefe”, writing, “You still love me after I got beat up? :/”. Time will tell whether or not Nicki will respond to the rapper’s message, and give him an answer one way or another.

In addition to Tekashi’s flirty comment, the rapper also posted an Instagram live video in which he thanked his fans. “I’m just happy to get on Live and talk to my fans,” he told fans. “I want y’all to know that I love y’all. And I’m just happy to be alive, know what I’m saying?” Check out his first video since the attack below!

We reported earlier how Tekashi was pistol-whipped, knocked out, and kidnapped before jumping out of the back seat of his kidnappers’ car. During the robbery, the suspects allegedly entered his home while his baby mama Sara and child Saraiyah were home. Needless to say, it terrified Sara. “Last night was a real wake up call, and the fact that it happened right on her door step, with their child sleeping inside really scared her,” a source close to her told us EXCLUSIVELY. “But Sara doesn’t know how things can be resolved at this point.

